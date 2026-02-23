President Trump Reveals How He Picks Which College Football Games to Attend

Josh Pate promised a politics-free conversation about the sport when Donald Trump appeared on the College Football Show. The interview lasted ten minutes after a late scheduling change cut the session short. The discussion focused on Trump's personal preferences regarding teams, coaches, and players.

Pate opened the interview by asking for Trump's thoughts on the current state and structure of the game. Trump responded by looking at the broader landscape of football. "It’s too bad. I hate to see it," Trump said, before discussing recent kickoff rule changes in the NFL.

The interview took place in Rome, Georgia, where Trump was joined by local supporters. While Pate attempted to discuss college football governance and possible rule changes, the conversation largely centered on Trump's history with the sport.

When asked how he chooses which games to attend, Trump explained that his decisions are based on the strength of specific programs. "I’ll look around and say, well, South Carolina is good," Trump said, referring to the Gamecocks. "And Georgia’s good. I like Georgia. I like this Georgia team."

Trump also focused on individual talent, specifically pointing out Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton. "I like your quarterback, by the way. I like Gunner [Stockton]. He’s going to be a great quarterback," Trump said. "I’m telling you, he’s already a great quarterback, but he’s only going to get better."

The conversation eventually turned to the high-profile coaches Trump has spent time with recently. He mentioned golfing with Nick Saban and Urban Meyer, noting that he enjoys their company. "I like certain people, players, and teams," Trump added while discussing his connections to the sport.

Pate also asked about what Trump looks for when hiring staff or evaluating athletes. Trump noted his preference for legendary players like Herschel Walker. "I would say Herschel, maybe, was the greatest player ever in college football," Trump said during the segment.

The interview concluded with Trump reflecting on his time in the White House and his ability to separate business from personal matters. He praised Pate's interviewing style before departing for his next scheduled event.