Pro‑Indiana Crowd Boos $1.6 Million Quarterback at 2026 NFL Combine

The NFL Scouting Combine is typically a quiet, business-like environment where players perform in front of scouts and executives. On Saturday, that atmosphere changed when Miami quarterback Carson Beck took the field at Lucas Oil Stadium.

As Beck began his throwing session, a large contingent of fans in the stands began to jeer. The crowd was heavily populated by Indiana Hoosiers fans who had made the short trip to the stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

Beck, who held a $1.6 million NIL valuation during his final season, was a primary target for the local fans. The hostility stemmed from the recent national championship game, where Indiana defeated Miami to secure its first football title.

NFL Scouting Combine fans boo Carson Beck during throwing drills

The tension, if you could call it that, between the Indiana faithful and Beck was present throughout the afternoon as reported by USA Today's Jacob Camenker. Every time the quarterback appeared on the stadium's large video screens or stepped up to the line for a rep, the boos grew louder.

This reaction follows a 27-21 Indiana victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship. In that game, Beck threw a critical interception on Miami’s final possession, effectively ending the Hurricanes' title hopes.

Reports also indicated that Hoosiers fans remained frustrated with Beck for his behavior after that loss. Several observers noted that the quarterback walked off the field without shaking hands with Indiana's starting quarterback, Fernando Mendoza.

Despite the heavy noise, Beck appeared to remain calm during the session. Television cameras caught the six-year college veteran smiling as he prepared for his next pass attempt, seemingly unbothered by the negative reception.

The workout was an important moment for Beck, who is working to prove his health. He underwent surgery on his throwing elbow for a UCL injury in late 2024 and spent his final season at Miami regaining his form.

Miami quarterback Carson Beck (QB04) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

During his year with the Hurricanes, Beck threw for 3,813 yards and 30 touchdowns. His 72.4 percent completion rate led the ACC, showing that his accuracy remained high even as questions about his deep-ball velocity persisted.

Beck finished his collegiate career with a total of 11,725 passing yards and 88 touchdowns. He spent five seasons at Georgia before his final run at Miami, helping him build a massive resume of high-stakes experience.

Following the championship game, Beck spoke about the personal growth he experienced during his time with the Hurricanes. He noted that the university helped him rebuild into the man he is today after facing significant mental and physical challenges.

NFL scouts are currently evaluating Beck as a mid-round prospect. While he has prototypical size at 6-foot-4, teams are closely evaluating how he handles pressure and whether his arm strength has fully returned to pre-surgery levels.

The 2026 NFL Draft is scheduled from April 23 to 25.