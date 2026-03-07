Jon Gruden Says to 'Look Out' for Controversial College Football QB

Despite a few years outside of the coaching arena, Jon Gruden remains a man with his finger on the pulse of football. He's attested to his still-strong enthusiasm for the sport, for breaking down game film, and for the personalities of the sport.

Gruden's QB Class is a streaming show on ESPN where the coach breaks down top QB prospects both on the basis of game film and their performance in drills. After a look at Diego Pavia last week, Gruden had plenty of praise ofr his next QB guest.

Gruden Talks Carson Beck

Carson Beck is the next QB Class featured player and Gruden has plenty to say. In a Tweet, Gruden called Beck "a big strong athlete with a great arm and a sharp mind." He went on to say, "[L]ook out for him, he's an assassin!"

Our 2nd QB Class show in the books!



Beck's Up-and-Down Career

Beck was certainly a controversial figure as a quarterback. At Georgia in 2023, he looked like a rising star, throwing for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns against six interceptions. But in 2024, he developed issues with turnovers, doubling his number of interceptions and throwing four picks in Georgia's two regular season losses.

He departed for Miami and had an up-and-down year with the Hurricanes. Beck again threw 12 interceptions, including six in Miami's two regular season losses. But he settled down, with only three picks in his last eight games with the Hurricanes. Beck's steady leadership helped Miami grind out CFP wins over Ohio State and Ole Miss, with Miami coming up just a score shy of the national title, losing 27-21 to Indiana.

But Beck's NFL Draft stock is somewhat puzzling. He had issues not only with turnovers, but drew some criticism for apparently throwing teammates under the proverbial bus with public criticism over negative plays during his senior season.

NFL Draft Evaluation of Beck

But it's an uncertain 2026 NFL Draft QB class. Fernando Mendoza is looking nearly certain as a top overall pick. Alabama QB Ty Simpson seems to be a near-universal No. 2 QB in the class. While some have questioned Simpson's NFL upside, recent reports seem to indicate a mid-to-late first round Draft spot for Simpson.

NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper has Beck third at the QB position in his recent positional Draft rankings. That would suggest a likely second-round Draft spot for Beck, which seems optimistic compared with the conventional wisdom when the season was ongoing. But with LaNorris Sellers, Arch Manning, and Dante Moore all staying in school, maybe the Gruden hype is just part of a tremendous climb for Carson Beck.