Quinn Ewers was paid some big NIL money as Ohio State commit
NFL Draft hopeful Quinn Ewers made some serious money around the time he committed to Ohio State, and before he eventually wound up at Texas.
Ewers reclassified and enrolled early at Ohio State in 2021 in part because of a major financial payout that he would have had to turn down if he pledged to the Longhorns.
How major? Seven figures major.
“My sophomore year of high school, [I committed to Texas],” Ewers told Jon Gruden.
“And you know, the Texas legislature wasn’t going to allow high school ball players to get paid. And I had a $1.4 million memorabilia deal in front of me that I wasn’t going to pass up. I guess that’s what comes with being the No. 1 prospect.”
That $1.4 million that Ewers eventually made at Ohio State came through GT Sports Marketing, and came on the cusp of his emerging as the biggest recruit of his cycle.
Ewers was one of six players to earn a perfect 1.000 rating on the 247Sports Composite during his recruitment.
He spent the 2021 season with Ohio State and then redshirted before transferring to Texas, spending the next three seasons as Steve Sarkisian’s starting quarterback, and after a productive career is hoping to hear his name called at the NFL Draft.
Ewers was 27-9 in his time as the Longhorns’ starter and left school as the fourth-winningest quarterback (.750) in school history.
In that time, Ewers threw for 9,128 yards while scoring 68 touchdowns and throwing 24 interceptions, completing almost 65 percent of his pass attempts.
The quarterback finished with the third-most yards and third-most touchdowns of any Texas quarterback, behind Sam Ehlinger and leader Colt McCoy in both categories.
-