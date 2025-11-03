Ranking college football's FBS head coach openings after Week 10
College football’s coaching carousel hit full speed after Week 10, reshaping the landscape across every power league. The firings of Brian Kelly at LSU, James Franklin at Penn State, Billy Napier at Florida, and Hugh Freeze at Auburn turned a slow-moving market into chaos. With blueblood programs now hunting replacements, every decision carries ripple effects from the SEC to the ACC and beyond.
What makes this cycle different is its reach. The market includes nine Power 4 openings and several mid-major jobs with serious upside. Add in the political and financial stakes behind each decision, and this hiring window feels as consequential as any in recent memory.
Below is a composite ranking of all current FBS head coach openings after Week 10. Each job’s outlook weighs its path to success, resources, alignment, and realistic playoff access in the modern era.
1. LSU Tigers
• Previous Coach: Brian Kelly (LSU record: 34-14)
• Date Fired: Oct. 26
• Interim Head Coach: Frank Wilson
• New Head Coach: TBA
LSU remains the premier opening in college football. The Tigers’ combination of in-state recruiting power, championship pedigree, and deep-pocketed support creates an unmatched ceiling. Three of the last four permanent coaches won national titles, proof that alignment and resources can produce immediate success. Leadership turnover adds occasional volatility, yet the school’s infrastructure and roster investment guarantee national relevance. LSU will attract top-tier candidates who recognize its ability to win quickly in the SEC’s toughest division.
2. Penn State Nittany Lions
• Previous Coach: James Franklin (Penn State record: 104-45)
• Date Fired: Oct. 12
• Interim Head Coach: Terry Smith
• New Head Coach: TBA
Penn State offers a Big Ten platform built on stability, financial strength, and a ready-made roster. The program sits on the edge of College Football Playoff contention every year, boasting national facilities and recruiting access to the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest. A $700 million Beaver Stadium renovation underscores long-term commitment, and administrative alignment is solid under athletic director Pat Kraft. Penn State’s next coach inherits a team capable of winning immediately and competing annually for the playoff.
3. Florida Gators
• Previous Coach: Billy Napier (Florida record: 22-23)
• Date Fired: Oct. 19
• Interim Head Coach: Billy Gonzales
• New Head Coach: TBA
Florida remains a top-tier SEC job with unmatched local talent and elite facilities. The Gators’ brand power ensures recruiting reach, and a strong NIL foundation can accelerate a turnaround. The challenge lies in sustaining success against peers like Georgia and LSU, while stabilizing internal leadership. Florida’s roster is SEC-caliber but inconsistent, demanding a coach capable of uniting boosters, players, and administration. With proper alignment, Florida can again chase championships in the new 12-team playoff era.
4. Auburn Tigers
• Previous Coach: Hugh Freeze (Auburn record: 15-19)
• Date Fired: Nov. 2
• Interim Head Coach: DJ Durkin
• New Head Coach: TBA
Auburn’s volatility doesn’t hide its upside. The Tigers sit in a recruiting sweet spot near Atlanta and remain a passionate, well-funded SEC program. Their facilities rival any in the conference, and the roster features legitimate top-10 talent. The issue has been alignment — boosters and leadership have too often pulled in different directions. Still, with the right coach and unified vision, Auburn can return to the national stage. Its ability to attract elite candidates reflects just how powerful this job remains.
5. Virginia Tech Hokies
• Previous Coach: Brent Pry (Virginia Tech record: 16-24)
• Date Fired: Sept. 14
• Interim Head Coach: Phillip Montgomery
• New Head Coach: TBA
Virginia Tech is a sleeping giant in a winnable ACC. Financial investment has finally caught up, and its fan base provides one of the most passionate home-field advantages in the sport. Recruiting the Mid-Atlantic and improving player retention are key steps forward. If the school’s new funding plan produces results, the Hokies can reemerge as contenders in a conference with more opportunity than barriers.
6. Arkansas Razorbacks
• Previous Coach: Sam Pittman (Arkansas record: 32-34)
• Date Fired: Sept. 28
• Interim Head Coach: Bobby Petrino
• New Head Coach: TBA
Arkansas combines fan passion with financial potential but faces stiff competition inside the SEC. The program’s facilities are strong, and its recruiting ties stretch into Texas, yet its geography limits in-state talent. The right coach will need to maximize evaluation and development while expanding NIL support. Arkansas’ ceiling remains high enough to contend for bowl games and occasionally push into the playoff mix.
7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
• Previous Coach: Mike Gundy (Oklahoma State record: 170-90)
• Date Fired: Sept. 23
• Interim Head Coach: Doug Meachem
• New Head Coach: TBA
Oklahoma State remains a strong Big 12 job with clear playoff access and a strong identity. Proximity to Texas recruits and a winnable league structure make it appealing for coaches looking to rebuild quickly. Donor enthusiasm and modernized NIL backing will determine how fast the Cowboys rebound. With the right hire, Oklahoma State could reclaim its place as a Big 12 contender within a season or two.
8. UCLA Bruins
• Previous Coach: DeShaun Foster (UCLA record: 5-10)
• Date Fired: Sept. 14
• Interim Head Coach: Tim Skipper
• New Head Coach: TBA
UCLA offers a massive market and a Big Ten path to national exposure. Facilities have improved, and Southern California recruiting remains fertile. Fan engagement and financial commitment, however, need a jolt. The Bruins’ next coach must energize donors and convert local talent into sustained success.
9. Stanford Cardinal
• Previous Coach: Troy Taylor (Stanford record: 16-18)
• Date Fired: March 25
• Interim Head Coach: Frank Reich
• New Head Coach: TBA
Stanford’s academic identity and new ACC placement create challenges, but leadership under Andrew Luck and recent major donations signal renewed focus. The school’s goal is to reestablish disciplined, developmental football capable of competing for bowl berths while maintaining academic standards.
10. Oregon State Beavers
• Previous Coach: Trent Bray (Oregon State record: 5-14)
• Date Fired: Oct. 12
• Interim Head Coach: Robb Akey
• New Head Coach: TBA
Oregon State’s realignment fallout reshaped its ceiling, yet its infrastructure remains solid. The Beavers’ fan base and player development model provide stability. In a rebuilt Pac-12 landscape, consistent bowl contention is realistic.
11. Colorado State Rams
• Previous Coach: Jay Norvell (Colorado State record: 18-26)
• Date Fired: Oct. 19
• Interim Head Coach: Tyson Summers
• New Head Coach: TBA
Colorado State combines first-class facilities with strong local support. The Rams’ challenge is converting those resources into wins in a deeper restructured league. Success here starts with identifying talent and building continuity through the portal.
12. UAB Blazers
• Previous Coach: Trent Dilfer (UAB record: 9-21)
• Date Fired: Oct. 12
• Interim Head Coach: Alex Mortensen
• New Head Coach: TBA
UAB’s quick rise and steep decline make this job a reset opportunity. A new coach inherits good facilities and a supportive community but must rebuild credibility within the American Athletic Conference.
13. Kent State Golden Flashes
• Previous Coach: Kenni Burns (Kent State record: 1-23)
• Date Fired: Apr. 11
• Interim Head Coach: Mark Carney
• New Head Coach: TBA
Kent State remains one of the sport’s toughest jobs. The school’s limited resources and difficult history make sustained success rare. Still, competing in the MAC gives the next coach room to climb if development clicks.