Wednesday marked the end of an era for college football with the passing of Lou Holtz at age 89. Holtz, a Hall of Fame coach who led Notre Dame to its last national championship in 1988, died in Orlando while in hospice care.

Longtime ESPN analyst Rece Davis worked alongside Holtz for a decade in the Bristol studios. Following the news, Davis shared memories of a man who transformed every program he touched during a coaching career that spanned over 40 years.

Davis, appearing on SportsCenter alongside Kevin Negandhi, described Holtz as a championship coach whose impact extended far beyond wins and losses on the sidelines. The College GameDay host noted that the legendary coach maintained close relationships with hundreds of former players from six different schools.

Rece Davis pays emotional tribute to Lou Holtz following news of his death

Holtz is the only coach in history to lead six different programs to bowl games and four different programs to final top 15 rankings. His head coaching journey began at William and Mary before successful stops at NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, Notre Dame, and South Carolina.

Davis emphasized the weight of the legacy Holtz left in South Bend, where he won 100 games. "I think he is most known and will be most remembered as a Notre Dame legend," Davis said. "That's what got him in the Hall of Fame."

The national landscape of the sport was shaped by the standard Holtz set at Notre Dame. He remains the last coach to secure a national title for the Irish, a mark that every subsequent coach has tried to replicate.

"I firmly believe they're going to win another one at some point, but he is the standard for the other coaches now to try to measure up to that title," Davis said.

Former North Carolina State Wolfpack head coach Lou Holtz is honored along with his 1973 football team. | Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

Beyond his coaching record, Holtz became a household name for a new generation of fans through ESPN’s "College Football Final." The "Dr. Lou" segment featured Davis as a judge mediating debates between Holtz and Mark May.

Davis recalled the fierce competitiveness Holtz brought to those taped segments. After losing several mock trials in a row, Holtz once flipped over a podium in a rage. When Davis told him he could not win every week, Holtz looked him in the eye and said, "The hell I can't."

The loss of Holtz resonates across the SEC, ACC, and Big Ten, conferences where he served as a primary architect for program success. At Arkansas and NC State, his winning percentages remain among the highest in those schools' histories.

Davis also shared personal memories of the coach as a family friend, recalling a vacation where Holtz let Davis’s young children drive a golf cart around the neighborhood.

"He was like, 'I'm going to win. It's a competition, and I plan to win it.' And I think that sort of exemplifies the way he was," Davis said.