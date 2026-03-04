Legendary College Football Coach Lou Holtz Passes Away at 89

Renowned for his coaching tenures at Arkansas and Notre Dame, Hall of Fame college football coach Lou Holtz has unfortunately passed away on Wednesday at age 89.

Holtz was entered into a hospice facility back in January due to an undisclosed health issue.

He was best known for his tremendous 33-year career, which saw him post a 249-132-7 record with stints at William & Mary, NC State, Arkansas, Minnesota, South Carolina and Notre Dame, where he won a title. He also coached at the NFL level with the New York Jets for one year.

The former head coach and ESPN personality was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

His family released a statement on X on Wednesday, which was shared by the Notre Dame account.

"Holtz is remembered for his enduring values of faith, family, service, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others," read the statememt. "His influence extended far beyond the football field through the Holtz Charitable Foundation and the many players, colleagues, and communities shaped by his leadership. He is survived by his four children, nine grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Funeral arrangements, including a Mass of Christian Burial at the Basilica of the Sacred Heart at the University of Notre Dame, will be announced as details are finalized."

Aside from the family statement issued by Notre Dame, his son Skip Holtz also took to X to share a bit more clarity on the situation, while also thanking fans for their messages and prayers.

Notre Dame Irish head coach Lou Holtz on the sidelines against the West Virginia Mountaineers during the 1989 National Championship Fiesta Bowl at Sun Devil Stadium. | Malcolm Emmons-Imagn Images

"My father passed away today resting peacefully at home," wrote the younger Holtz. "I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers over the last couple months! He was successful, but more important he was Significant."

The last time that many fans saw Holtz in public was when he sevred as an honorary captain ahead of this past season's Notre Dame-Arkansas game, which saw the Fighting Irish win by a score of 56-13.

Holtz had a unique career that saw him have an impact on mutiple generations, as he retired from coaching in 1996 and signed on with CBS Sports before returning to coaching for one final stint in 1999. After the final tenure of his career at South Carolina ended in 2004, he took an analyst role with ESPN and was on staff until 2015.

Although it has been a while since Holtz graced the sidelines, his impact on the sport will not be forgotten.