Rece Davis Makes Feelings Clear on Brendan Sorsby Gambling Controversy

Texas Tech quarterback Brendan Sorsby is now in a residential treatment program for gambling addiction, stepping away from the Red Raiders indefinitely as the NCAA investigates his betting history. It's a stunning fall for one of college football's most coveted transfer portal acquisitions this offseason.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report that Sorsby allegedly placed thousands of online bets across multiple sports. The NCAA obtained metadata confirming the activity stretched back to his time at Indiana in 2022.

One of the louder voices to weigh in? ESPN's Rece Davis, who spoke with candor on the College GameDay Podcast, but stopped short of writing Sorsby off entirely.

Rece Davis on Sorsby's path back

Davis framed his position with a firm limit. "I am for extending grace in some way while maintaining a really hard line, because this is a really big deal," Davis said. He acknowledged, though, that some situations cross a line where gambling participation in college football simply cannot continue.

"There are some things that are so far beyond the pale and so dumb that I would be, 'Okay, yeah, you know what, you can't participate in this anymore. I want you to be a productive member of society. Get your life back together, but you can't be doing this anymore. You've forfeited that,'" Davis said.

The key for Davis is the severity of what the investigation ultimately uncovers. "I think it really depends on what level Brendan Sorsby reached," Davis said, noting that if it crosses the threshold of betting on his own team, "this is too much beyond the pale."

Still, he left the door open. "I think that generally speaking, I would like to see a path back in most cases. But it depends on the circumstances."

NCAA eligibility risk and what it means for Texas Tech

This is where it gets complicated for both Sorsby and the Red Raiders. On3 confirmed that Sorsby placed bets on Indiana while he was on the Hoosiers' roster in 2022. That's a direct trigger for NCAA eligibility consequences.

Per NCAA guidelines, student-athletes who wager on their own games face potentially permanent loss of collegiate eligibility across all sports. The fact that Sorsby reportedly bet on Indiana games, even as a non-participant in those specific contests, puts him in a precarious spot.

Brendan Sorsby runs with the ball during the Texas Tech football team's spring game. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech, meanwhile, signed Sorsby for a reported $5 million NIL deal and had him penciled in as the centerpiece of a Big 12 title defense after the program's first-ever College Football Playoff appearance in 2025.

With backup Will Hammond still recovering from a torn ACL and Tulsa transfer Kirk Francis as the only other option with collegiate starts, the Red Raiders' quarterback room is thin heading into the summer months.