Big 12 ADs Reportedly Discuss Boycotting Texas Tech Game After Brendan Sorsby Decision

The reverberations around the Brendan Sorsby situation continue to work their way through college football, and now the conference he plays in could get involved in an unprecedented way.

Controversy raged after the decision by a judge to grant the Texas Tech quarterback an injunction that will allow him to play football this season , overturning a year-long NCAA suspension for gambling, and the ruling could move some schools to consider altering their schedules because of it.

Following news of the decision, Big 12 athletic directors have held “serious conversations” about boycotting the entire Texas Tech team and refusing to play them this season, according to a report from Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

Refuse to play the Red Raiders?

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“We’ve had some serious conversations about it,” Kansas State athletic director Gene Taylor said to Yahoo about not playing the reigning Big 12 champions.

“There is still a lot to be discussed. We aren’t scheduled to play them this year, but it’s something we have to look at from a college football perspective. This is greater than the Big 12.”

He then bluntly added: “It’s f–king bulls–t.”

“Disastrous” and “jarring” were other words that collegiate administrators used to describe the historic decision to reinstate the Red Raiders quarterback.

SEC brass agrees

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks, also a member of the NCAA’s Football Oversight Committee, concurred with Taylor’s opinion.

“I think there needs to be serious conversations about not playing Texas Tech in any sports,” he said, via Yahoo.

“If a state court wants to dictate eligibility rules, they can play themselves.”

How we got here

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Sorsby was originally ruled ineligible by the NCAA after it was revealed that he wagered about $90,000 on pro and college sports over a four year period, including 40 bets involving the Indiana football team when he was on the roster as a freshman in 2022.

But when the quarterback sought an injunction against the NCAA for that decision, a judge in Lubbock, Tex., agreed, making him eligible to play football this season, preventing the NCAA from punishing him for breaking its rules on sports gambling.

In the process, the ruling struck another massive blow to the NCAA at a time when it continues to contest a bevy of legal challenges to its authority and once again raised concerns that the body is losing the ability to enforce its own most serious rules.

Sorsby will still miss Texas Tech’s first two games of the season, a penalty that was agreed to by the judge after it was proposed by the QB's attorneys, but it’s a slap on the wrist that will offer little consolation to decision makers across college football who feel a Rubicon has been crossed.

“All FBS schools should only take the field against programs operating under a uniform, trustworthy standard of fairness,” Brooks said.

“We’ve officially reached the point of no return.”

(Yahoo)