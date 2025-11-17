Rising $15 million head coach labeled as good fit for Arkansas job
The Arkansas football coaching search has turned into one of the most-watched storylines of the season. On his College Football Show on Sunday, college football analyst Josh Pate gave his take on what the Razorbacks need, pointing directly toward South Florida head coach Alex Golesh as the right fit for the job.
Pate outlined the traits required to thrive in Fayetteville, emphasizing innovation, energy, and recruiting power. He said the ideal hire must inspire donors, energize fans, and rebuild the school’s presence in Dallas, one of the SEC’s most contested recruiting markets. That combination, he explained, is why Golesh stands out from the pack.
Golesh has already shown the drive and creativity that Pate described. Before taking over South Florida, he helped lead high-powered offenses at Tennessee and UCF, learning firsthand how to compete in the SEC.
Now in his third year with the Bulls, he’s guided them to a 21–15 record, including consecutive bowl victories, turning a once-struggling program into a conference contender.
Josh Pate Endorses Alex Golesh as Ideal Arkansas Candidate
In his comments, Pate detailed both the challenges and opportunities that come with the Arkansas job. “When I look at Arkansas,” he said, “I’ve got to have someone with an edge. I’ve got to have someone who’s innovative. I’ve got to have someone who knows the league. I’ve got to have someone who has the ability to capture the imagination of the fan base and the donor base and someone who can attack Dallas in recruiting. I think Alex Golesh can do all of those things.”
The Razorbacks’ unique position among SEC programs makes the hire especially critical. With deep-pocketed donors like JB Hunt, Tyson, and Walmart invested in the program, alignment between those backers and the head coach is essential for success.
Golesh’s relentless style and background in building relationships could help bridge those interests and unify the program.
His ability to develop talent and instill discipline has also stood out throughout his career. At South Florida, he built a player-driven culture centered on accountability and process, traits that have drawn comparisons to the best rebuilds in college football.
Pate argued that Arkansas should avoid the carousel of familiar coaching names and consider someone willing to challenge expectations. “There’s an attitude that he carries himself with that I think would fit perfectly at Arkansas,” he said.
“There’s a level of offensive innovation, an understanding of the league from his time at Tennessee, and a relentlessness that I don’t think would be denied.”
Golesh’s mix of edge, experience, and forward-thinking offense has made him one of the most intriguing candidates in a crowded search. If the Razorbacks choose that direction, they could find the alignment and identity they’ve been chasing for years.