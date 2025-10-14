Robert Griffin III crowns Big Ten QB as his top Heisman contender
FOX analyst Robert Griffin III knows a few things about the Heisman Trophy. After all, he won it in 2011 after a spectacular run at Baylor. Earlier this week, Griffin picked Indiana as the nation's No. 1 team, but when it came time for picking a Heisman leader, he bypassed the Hoosiers' Fernando Mendoza and gave the nod to another B1G QB-- Ohio State's Julian Sayin.
Griffin's pick(s)
Mendoza was on Griffin's list, but in the fourth place spot. The entire list consists of quarterbacks, with Alabama's Ty Simpson currently coming in second to Sayin and Ole Miss's D2 transfer, Trinidad Chambliss, in third place. Baylor's Sawyer Robertson rounds out Griffin's Heisman top five.
Sayin's season
Sayin has been very sharp in his first season of meaningful action. He threw just 12 passes in mop-up duty last season for the Buckeyes. He is completing 78.4% of his pass attempts and hasn't yet had a game with less than a 65% completion rate.
Sayin has thrown for 1,479 yards and 15 touchdowns against three interceptions in 153 passing attempts. Sayin leads the nation in completion percentage and ties for seventh nationally in TD passes. He is also currently second in FBS in QB rating, trailing only Marshall's Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.
Only six games into the season, Sayin has already managed three 300+ yard performances and has seemingly effortlessly led one of the nation's most efficient offenses. Ohio State's total of 10 passes covering 40+ yards is second only to Mississippi State nationally.
Heisman trivia
The last two Heisman winners have both been upperclassmen, but sophomore QBs Bryce Young and Caleb Williams won the award in 2021 and 2022. If Sayin were to win, he would be the first Ohio State player to win the Heisman since Troy Smith in 2006.
The most unusual choice on Griffin's list is Robertson, who does have an FBS-high 2,058 yards and 19 touchdowns, but is doing so for a 4-2 Baylor team outside the top 25. Griffin's own Heisman came for a 10-3 Baylor team that finished the year ranked No. 12 in the AP poll.