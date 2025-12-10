Two Big Ten QBs identified as clear snubs on college football All-American Team

Picking the best quarterback in college football is a difficult exercise in 2025. It's worth noting that three-fourths of the field of Heisman Trophy finalists are quarterbacks. There are plenty of other outstanding passers with viable credentials. But a pair of Big Ten passers saw themselves snubbed of All-American honors with the release of On3's All-American team.

Passing on Mendoza

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza didn't get the nod. Mendoza not only led Indiana to the program's first-ever No. 1 national ranking, but his 33 touchdown passes lead the nation, and his 71.5% completion percentage is sixth nationally. He's second nationally in QB rating and also added six more touchdowns on the ground.

Passing on Sayin

Ohio State's Julian Sayin also wasn't the pick. Sayin's Buckeyes were No. 1 for virtually the entire season and grabbed the No. 2 Playoff ranking. The Buckeye QB also put together an amazing statistical season. His 31 touchdowns ties for second nationally and his 78.4% completion accuracy tops the national rankings. Both Sayin and Mendoza threw just six interceptions all year.

The Pavia Pick

Instead, Vanderbilt's Diego Pavia got the nod as On3's All-American QB. Pavia led Vanderbilt to a 10-win season, but the Commodores came up short of the College Football Playoff. Pavia trailed both quarterbacks in completion percentage, had fewer passing yards than Sayin, and threw fewer touchdowns than either passer. Even accounting for his rushing totals as well, Pavia created less touchdowns than Mendoza. Pavia also threw eight interceptions on the season.

Stat Inflation

Pavia's statistics also bear significant evidence of stat padding. For instance, in games against FBS teams with winning records, Pavia finished with just six touchdowns to four interceptions. Even adding his five rushing touchdowns in those five games, those numbers are far shy of either of the top Big Ten passers. Mendoza passed for 13 touchdowns to three interceptions against FBS winning teams. Sayin threw for 15 touchdowns and four interceptions in those games.

SEC Bias?

The possible conclusion of SEC bias is not borne out by the rest of the On3 All-American picks. On3 picked just two other offensive starters and two defensive starters from the SEC (not including SEC picks as placekicker and punter). Indiana placed two defensive players on the All-American team and Ohio State had four defenders and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

Still, in a situation that mandated a tough call, the Big Ten's top two QBs got bypassed for On3's All-American nod. Whether this was a random outlier or a trend that will be repeated in post-season honors will be a situation worth watching.