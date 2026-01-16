Romello Height 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

Romello Height is an explosive and technically advanced edge rusher that formed a ferocious duo with teammate David Bailey on Texas Tech's defensive front. Height is an older prospect as a sixth year senior who missed most of 2022 with an injury and was granted a Covid-19 waiver for he 2020 season, which he barely saw the field.

Explosiveness is Height's calling card. His burst out of his stance immediately threatens the outside shoulder of the tackle and he is able to set up pass rush moves off of the threat of beating the tackle to his spot.

Romello Height uses advanced pass rush moves and sets them up well. He will use cross chops, and spin moves often and has flashed the flexibility and burst to throw a ghost move at tackles to dip around the corner and protect himself from getting knocked off track.

Height is a smaller edger rusher and his performance on the all-star circuit against top competition could go a long way to silence questions about his size. His combine measurements and testing will be a valuable addition to his evaluation as well.

Height has been a bit of a mercenary across his collegiate career having stops at four different programs across six seasons. He has experienced a career year in 2025 nearly doubling his career totals in every pressure metric. Critics may question whether his production was a by-product of the collective violent defensive front he was a member of or his own merit.

The Red Raiders are likely to send five members of their defensive front seven to he NFL this year, Height included. Height undoubtedly has elite skills but also has benefitted from being part of a collective defensive front that sent Oregon and Utah's talented offensively lines to the abyss.

Texas Tech's edge rusher Romello Height may be a bit smaller but he has such a deep bag of pass rush moves.

He is an undersized 6th year senior with a 2025 breakout, what is his draft ceiling?pic.twitter.com/1MQEJ1PUOz — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 14, 2026

Measurables

Name: Romello Height

Romello Height Height/weight/class: 6'3 240lbs, edge rusher, 6th year senior

6'3 240lbs, edge rusher, 6th year senior Awards: 2025 First-Team All-Big12

What Romello Height does well

Phenomenal explosiveness off the line of scrimmage to put fear into tackles and force mistakes

Uses multiple pass rush moves and sets them up well

Better run defender than expected for his size

Where Romello Height can improve

Needs to sharpen his hand fighting to aid in block destruction

Needs to continue to put on mass to handle the edge at the NFL level

Height has a less than ideal career missed tackle rate and has been over 21 percent each of the past two seasons

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B

Position rank: #9 edge rusher

Expected draft round: Fourth

Summary

Romello Height was a perfect front in Texas Tech's front in 2025. The opportunity lead to his most productive collegiate season and where he was able to show off his technique and athleticism. His explosiveness will be a major factor as he enters the professional ranks.

Height will be a 25 year old rookie and one of the last of the covid era prospects. There is no doubt that Height has a lot of tools NFL teams want to work with but his size and lack of mass will always limit his ceiling. He should be able to step into a rotational pass rushing role right away. His athleticism should also have him see the field as a special teams weapon as well.