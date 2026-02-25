$2.6 Million QB Predicted to ‘Succeed’ in NFL Despite Decision Not to Throw at Combine

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza is heading to the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis this week with a specific plan. The reigning Heisman Trophy winner decided he will not participate in on-field throwing drills at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Mendoza wants to wait until his pro day on April 1 to showcase his arm. He noted that throwing to his own teammates in a familiar environment is better than working with unfamiliar receivers at the combine.

The decision comes after a massive season where Mendoza led the Hoosiers to a 16-0 record and a national title. His performance on the field has already made him the favorite to be the first player selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Las Vegas Raiders currently hold the top pick and are in desperate need of a franchise leader. General manager John Spytek and head coach Klint Kubiak are looking for a quarterback who displays extreme toughness and preparation.

FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt believes Mendoza fits that mold perfectly. Klatt recently placed the Indiana star at the top of his mock draft and expressed high confidence in the young passer's professional future.

"I think he's absolutely going to succeed in the National Football League," Klatt said during a recent appearance on "The Herd." Klatt argued that Mendoza's success stems from his ability to "own the game from the pocket."

The analyst noted that while many modern quarterbacks rely on athleticism, Mendoza understands the professional standard. "You cannot run yourself into a Super Bowl," Klatt explained.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (left) holds the Heisman Trophy with Indiana Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Klatt specifically pointed to Mendoza’s poise during the Hoosiers' championship run. He highlighted how the quarterback was "making huge throws from the pocket" during the most important parts of the season.

Mendoza's technical skills also set him apart in this class. Klatt described him as a "leverage thrower" who prioritizes ball placement to protect his teammates on the perimeter.

"The best quarterbacks never throw 50/50 balls," Klatt said. "They're always putting the percentage in the wide receiver's advantage because of the leverage that they throw with."

Mendoza carried a $2.6 million NIL valuation last season, showing his massive profile even before entering the league. His maturity has even caught the attention of Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who described him as a "very mature young man" with a "bright future."

While the combine is famous for physical testing, Mendoza is focusing on the interview process. He described the event as an "eight-week interview" that requires total focus and the elimination of distractions.

The quarterback wants to ensure that NFL front offices see the leader who transformed the Indiana program. He mentioned that the short turnaround from the January title game made draft preparation a tight window.

Despite the lack of throwing in Indianapolis, the consensus remains that his game tape speaks for itself. The Raiders are expected to make him the face of their franchise to kickstart the Kubiak era.

On-field workouts for quarterbacks at the combine are scheduled to begin this Saturday, Feb. 28, at 1:00 p.m. ET.