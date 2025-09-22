SEC announces kickoff times, TV schedule for Week 5 games
Headliners: No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss and No. 17 Alabama visiting No. 5 Georgia.
The SEC and its broadcast partners have finalized kickoff times and TV designations for Week 5, headlined by ABC's 3:30 p.m. showcase of No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss and a primetime showdown with No. 17 Alabama visiting No. 5 Georgia on ABC. All times below are Eastern and subject to change.
Saturday, Sept. 27 (Week 5)
- No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas — 12:00 p.m., ABC
- Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt — 12:45 p.m., SEC Network
- No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss — 3:30 p.m., ABC
- Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M — 3:30 p.m., ESPN
- No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State — 4:15 p.m., SEC Network
- No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia — 7:30 p.m., ABC
- UMass at No. 20 Missouri — 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
- Kentucky at South Carolina — 7:45 p.m., SEC Network
Three SEC teams are off in Week 5: Texas, Florida, and Oklahoma.
