Brendan Sorsby went into the offseason as one of the biggest names in college football.

After back-to-back standout seasons at Cincinnati, producing 63 total touchdowns with just 12 interceptions, he transferred to Texas Tech on a reported $5 million NIL deal and was already being viewed as a potential first-round NFL Draft pick in 2027.

Then, everything fell apart.

In late April, Texas Tech revealed Sorsby was taking an immediate leave of absence to enter residential treatment for gambling addiction. He had reportedly made thousands of online bets across multiple sports, everything from Romanian soccer and Turkish basketball to the UFC, MLB, and tennis.

However, the most damaging detail was that he had also bet on Indiana while still a member of the Hoosiers football team.

Indiana's Brendan Sorsby (15) throws before the start of the Indiana versus Ohio State football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023 | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

They were only small bets, reportedly between $5 and $50, and he was a redshirt at the time, which is how he excused it, saying it helped him "feel connected to the team, to root for my friends, and to feel like I had a real ‘stake’ in the games that I otherwise was not involved in."

However, under NCAA rules, betting on your own team results in permanent loss of eligibility.

The NCAA denied his reinstatement request for the 2026-27 season. Sorsby filed a lawsuit in a Lubbock court seeking an injunction to play this fall, completed his residential treatment program, and released a public apology admitting to a clinically diagnosed gambling disorder.

Texas Tech's president declared gambling addiction among college-aged men "rising to the point of epidemic" and announced an appeal of the ruling.

Now, Sorsby's 2026 season with the Red Raiders, $5 million payday, and NFL future all remain up in the air.

Oct 11, 2025; College Station, Texas, USA; SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey walks on the field prior to the game between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Florida Gators at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The New Development and What It Means

At its spring meetings in Destin, Florida, on Wednesday, May 27, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey dropped a conference-wide mandate stating that every athlete must complete a sports gambling education program before the start of their 2026-27 regular season.

The initiative features a custom-designed educational video, supplementing the league's existing partnership with IC360 (formerly US Integrity), which monitors gambling activity in real time across SEC sports.

"The rise in sports gambling, including some recent well-documented incidents among college and professional athletics...makes this a high-priority initiative," Sankey said.

He didn't name Sorsby directly, but he didn't have to.

The SEC had already made moves. Athlete availability reports for football, basketball, and baseball, locker room posters, and an anonymous tip line for reporting suspicious activity.

This mandate escalates all of it.

Some athletes might tune out. But for the ones who don't, it might be the nudge that keeps a small bet from becoming a career-ending decision.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call1-800-GAMBLER.