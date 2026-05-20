Pete Thamel Gives Harsh Reality Check to Brendan Sorsby Following NCAA Lawsuit

College football's biggest offseason fight is no longer about recruiting or the portal. It is about whether a quarterback will be allowed on the field at all.

Texas Tech's Brendan Sorsby filed a lawsuit against the NCAA this week, seeking an injunction that would restore his eligibility for the 2026 season after a sports gambling investigation.

The case landed in Lubbock County, and ESPN's Pete Thamel broke down the stakes Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show, where his message left little room for optimism.

Why Brendan Sorsby is suing the NCAA

Thamel framed the situation as the sport's most important storyline right now. "In terms of on-field storylines, Pat, I don't think there's a bigger one than the status and eligibility of Brendan Sorsby," he said.

In the filing, Sorsby detailed how the habit took hold. He said he placed small wagers on Indiana football, between $5 and $50, "to win or for teammates to exceed expectations," and never bet against the Hoosiers or used inside information.

"For Brendan Sorsby to play College Football in 2026 something seismic would have to happen..



Certainly there is a home game element to this..



I would be surprised if the judge wasn't a Texas Tech graduate in Lubbock" ~ @PeteThamel #PMSLive https://t.co/7kX3jQVO2x pic.twitter.com/2pmad1wleG — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 19, 2026

"My bets were purely intended to make me feel more connected to the game and my teammates," he said in the affidavit. By the end of his freshman year, though, he was "truly addicted," placing hundreds of bets on everything from non-major tennis tournaments to the Major League Baseball draft.

His legal team requested a June 15 hearing, with a June 22 deadline looming to declare for the NFL Supplemental Draft. The side offered to accept a two-game suspension and have him become a public advocate on gambling, but the NCAA rejected that pitch.

What the injunction means for Texas Tech

Here is where Thamel's caution carries weight. He does not think precedent favors Sorsby.

"For Brendan Sorsby to play college football in 2026, something seismic would have to happen," he said. The reasoning holds, since past eligibility wins, like Trinidad Chambliss at Ole Miss, leaned on medical arguments, and gambling cases have drawn far harsher outcomes.

The program has stood by him through it. "We love Brendan and support his decision to seek professional help," coach Joey McGuire said when Sorsby stepped away in April.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire must press forward with or without Brendan Sorsby in the fold as the team prepares for the 2026 season. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The backup plan is no sure thing either. The supplemental draft has not produced a single pick since 2019, and one NFL executive told The Athletic that gambling is "a red flag, especially at QB."

If the injunction fails, backup Will Hammond, recovering from a torn ACL, becomes the likely starter. Replacing a passer with 7,208 career yards is no small ask for a reigning Big 12 champion.