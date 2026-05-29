SEC Giant Remains Under NCAA Investigation Amid Tampering Allegations

The Ole Miss Rebels and first-year head coach Pete Golding are not in the clear yet. On3 reporter Pete Nakos appeared on the Crain & Cone Podcast this week and confirmed that the NCAA's tampering probe of Ole Miss is still active, months after Clemson's Dabo Swinney went public with accusations in January.

Host Blain Crain set the table with a colorful framing. "I feel like every day this happens is like an episode of 'The Real Housewives of the SEC,'" Crain said, asking whether any punishment was actually coming for Golding.

Nakos was measured but direct. "The NCAA is currently still investigating Ole Miss," he said, adding that the Rebels appear to feel good about their cooperation with enforcement while quietly signaling they have leverage of their own.

What the Ole Miss tampering case is really about

The case centers on linebacker Luke Ferrelli, a former California transfer who had signed a contract with Clemson, enrolled in classes and begun offseason workouts with the Tigers before abruptly re-entering the portal and committing to Ole Miss on Jan. 22.

Swinney alleged that Golding texted Ferrelli directly while he was sitting in an 8 a.m. class, sent him a photo of a $1 million contract offer and asked about his Clemson buyout amount.

Former California Golden Bears linebacker Luke Ferrelli (41) is at the center of the Ole Miss tampering allegations. | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Clemson filed a formal complaint on Jan. 16, and the NCAA enforcement staff opened an investigation of the Ole Miss football program the very same day Swinney went public with the allegations.

Golding, for his part, has been careful with his words. In late March he told reporters, "There's two sides to every story," without specifically denying the accusations. That's a meaningful distinction.

Why the NCAA may not throw the book at Ole Miss

Nakos floated the argument that is quietly circulating across college football, and it is hard to dismiss. "You can't win right now in college football without tampering to some extent to get players in the portal," he said. "I think every head coach would agree with that."

Golding has made a similar point publicly, and his posture carries an implicit warning: if Ole Miss goes down for this, it will not go down alone. The Rebels, per Nakos, have receipts of their own and are prepared to share them.

The Mississippi Rebels are in hot water, yet it is unclear if the NCAA's investigation against the program will result in any serious penalties. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

That kind of mutually assured destruction tends to make governing bodies reluctant to go too hard on a single program.

However, if the NCAA finds Ole Miss did tamper with Ferrelli, Golding could face a suspension of up to six games, and the Rebels could receive a postseason ban, scholarship reductions and a fine of up to 20 percent of the school's football budget, steep consequences that would reshape their 2026 season.

With the investigation still described as being in early stages, however, those penalties remain hypothetical for now.

Is any punishment coming for Ole Miss Rebels football and Pete Golding over tampering allegations?



🎙️@PeteNakos : “The NCAA is still actively investigating Ole Miss.” pic.twitter.com/qg9ZNWvWNG — Blain Crain (@Blain_Crain) May 28, 2026