Tampering Allegations Trigger NCAA Investigation Into Top SEC Program

It's no secret that the NCAA doesn't move quickly.

But when Clemson coach Dabo Swinney lit into Ole Miss at a January press conference, accusing Rebels coach Pete Golding of poaching linebacker Luke Ferrelli while the player was enrolled at Clemson, living in Clemson and already working out with the team, the wheels were apparently set in motion.

According to reporting from David Hale and Mark Schlabach, documents obtained by ESPN via an open-records request confirmed that NCAA enforcement opened a formal investigation into the Ole Miss football program on Jan. 23, the very same day Swinney went public with the allegations.

That timing matters because it tells you the NCAA didn't need much convincing that something was amiss.

Inside the Ole Miss tampering investigation

Ferrelli's path to Oxford was anything but typical. The 2025 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year transferred from California, signed a revenue-sharing contract with Clemson, moved into an apartment in Clemson, enrolled in classes and began offseason workouts with the Tigers. Then, in the span of a few days in mid-January, he was gone.

Swinney said Ferrelli's agent contacted Clemson's general manager on Jan. 14 to report that Ole Miss had been "coming hard" after his client. Clemson warned the Rebels to stop.

When Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney speaks, the NCAA listens. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

According to Swinney, Ole Miss GM Austin Thomas said he didn't support tampering but that Golding "does what he does." That line alone is extraordinary.

Swinney accused Golding of sending Ferrelli a photo of a $1 million contract offer and texting him during an 8 a.m. class at Clemson to inquire about his buyout amount. Can't say my bleary-eyed, early morning college class experience resembled Mr. Ferrelli's.

Clemson filed a formal complaint on Jan. 16.

What's at stake for Ole Miss and college football

The scope of the NCAA's forensic requests is striking. The organization asked that phones belonging to Golding, Thomas, inside linebackers coach Jay Shoop, outside linebackers coach Matt Kitchens, director of player personnel Jai Choudhary, senior associate athletic director Matt McLaughlin and Ferrelli himself all be forensically imaged, with phone records from December 2025 through January 2026 submitted to enforcement staff.

That's a wide net, and it suggests investigators aren't treating this as a fringe allegation. Golding, in his first full season as Ole Miss head coach after replacing Lane Kiffin, has offered only a partial rebuttal. "There's two sides to every story," he told reporters in April.

Ole Miss coach Pete Golding is already under the microscope both on and off the field with a pending NCAA investigation entering his first season leading the Rebels. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

That's a thin response given the specificity of what Swinney described on the record. NCAA vice president of enforcement Jon Duncan confirmed the investigation in January, stating the organization would "investigate any credible allegations of tampering and expect full cooperation from all involved."

Based on the scale of the potential evidence that could arise, Ole Miss's culpability looks difficult to argue against. The evidence trail Swinney laid out in January was detailed, timestamped and corroborated by multiple parties.

The real question isn't whether something happened, it's whether the NCAA will impose meaningful consequences. Their track record at holding schools to account in recent years is lacking.