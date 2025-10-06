SEC power rankings after Week 6: Florida back from the brink
While SEC Week 6 included some interesting story lines, none are quite as intriguing as the fall of Texas and the rise of Florida. Billy Napier again is trying to resurrect a Florida season that seemed hopeless and took a major step by dropping No. 9 Texas 29-21. What does this bode for our SEC power rankings? Find out below
16. Kentucky (2-3)
Another week, another three-score SEC loss. This season is headed nowhere but down and a 16th consecutive loss to Georgia didn't help.
15. Arkansas (2-3)
The Hogs were one of seven teams that were off in Week 6. They accordingly stay put from last week's spot.
14. Mississippi State (4-2)
The Bulldogs took an ugly 31-9 loss to Texas A&M. This isn't a bad MSU team at all, but they're hitting the part of the schedule where their room for error basically disappears. State was outgained 479-219, and could have their hands full reaching six wins.
13. South Carolina (3-2)
The Gamecocks were also off this week. The slide of several teams outside the league's top echelon could be good news for USC, but the Gamecocks still have plenty of work cut out for themselves.
12. Auburn (3-2)
The Tigers were off this week, but apparently are in bad enough shape to be workshopping a QB change during the week off. Auburn had a nice start to the season, but the inability to create big plays probably leaves them here.
11. Florida (2-3)
Look, we're not trying to go crazy here. But Florida outgained Texas 457-341 and DJ Lagway seemed to find his way out of a massive slump with 298 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. It's still a long way back toward respectable, but Florida made massive strides.
10. LSU (4-1)
The Tigers were off and don't move during the off week. This is an incredibly talented team that should finish much higher than this, but the offense just hasn't been where it needs to be and if Garrett Nussmeier doesn't look much better in a hurry, it'll be ugly down the stretch.
9. Texas (3-2)
Everything said of LSU above could also be said of Texas, although of course, it's Arch Manning underachieving at QB for the Longhorns. It was telling that the best play of Texas's final drive was the one when Arch had to come out of the game.
8. Vanderbilt (5-1)
Yes, Vanderbilt lost to Alabama... and still went up a spot. Diego Pavia had a couple of untimely turnovers, but Vanderbilt looked like it belonged on the same field as the Tide and still has a chance to string together an impressive season.
7. Missouri (5-0)
Off this week, but the chance to see Ahmad Hardy in the back half of the season should be entertaining. How good has Hardy been? Good enough that he led the nation in rushing, had the week off, and STILL leads the nation in rushing.
6. Oklahoma (5-0)
OU didn't lose its mojo in its first week without John Mateer. That said, Kent State was never going to be much of a threat. Seeing Michael Hawkins play an SEC defense will be key before diagnosing how well OU can hold up in the SEC until Mateer is back.
5. Tennessee (4-1)
Also off this week. Seeing A&M blitz Mississippi State a week after Tennessee needed overtime to outlast the Bulldogs wasn't a great sign. Tennessee still has an advantageous schedule down the stretch and can control its own destiny. Hopefully, the defense tuned up a bit in the off week.
4. Georgia (4-1)
Georgia blasted Kentucky 35-14, but didn't seem especially focused in doing so. At this point, Bama has bested Georgia head-to-head and looked much better against a stronger opponent in Week 6, so the Bulldogs drop a spot.
3. Alabama (4-1)
The 30-14 win was solid, but the consistently excellent play of Ty Simpson is probably the big story. Simpson looks miles ahead of where Jalen Milroe was a season ago for Kalen DeBoer, Getting a 136 yard performance from Jamarion Miller on the ground bodes well for the weeks ahead for Alabama.
2. Texas A&M (5-0)
The Aggies dominated Mississippi State and put together a very complete performance. With Le'Veon Moss a big gimpy, Rueben Owens stepped up with 142 rushing yards. A&M has had a strong start and looks likely to stay in the thick of the CFP race.
1. Ole Miss (5-0)
The Rebels were off this week, but didn't do anything to lose the top spot. Ole Miss's rise is one of the stories of the SEC season so far, and Lane Kiffin in the thick of the SEC title race promises to be some outstanding viewing.