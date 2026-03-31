SEC Powerhouse Breaks the Bank to Lead College Football Private Jet Spending

College football programs are spending millions of dollars on private aviation to manage recruiting and coaching staff travel. New data shows that several teams now allocate seven-figure budgets for non-game flights.

Alabama spent $1.23 million on private jets during the 2025 fiscal year, the highest total among schools that responded to public records requests. This spending covers logistical needs for the coaching staff and recruiting visits rather than team travel to games.

The Crimson Tide is joined by Nebraska and Michigan as the only programs to surpass the $1 million mark in this category. These totals highlight a financial gap between the SEC and Big Ten and the rest of the sport.

College football programs increasing private jet travel for recruiting

Private jet travel has become a standard expense for programs navigating the transfer portal and recruiting cycles, according to David Covucci's reporting from Front Office Sports. Coaches use these aircraft to visit prospects across the country without the time constraints of commercial flight schedules.

These flights also function as contractual perks for head coaches. Texas A&M provided records showing 39 private jet trips during the 2025 fiscal year.

Aggies coach Mike Elko took 24 of those flights, costing nearly $493,000. His contract provides 40 hours of private flight time annually, a typical provision used to attract and retain coaching staff.

Recruiting trips, media days, vacations.



At a time when airport travel is hellacious, big-time football programs are spending millions to make sure head coaches don't ever have to wait in a TSA line. New from me in @FOS pic.twitter.com/wrCnLm4MGr — David Covucci (@DavidCovucci) March 30, 2026

Texas reported spending $817,898 on non-game private travel. Records show Steve Sarkisian used a 20-hour annual contractual allowance for trips to California and Atlanta.

While SEC and Big Ten programs occupy the top 12 spots for spending, the investment does not always result in more wins. Nebraska finished 7–6 after spending $1.13 million on private aviation.

At Michigan State, boosters donated $197,133 in flight hours for recruiting and staff travel. The Spartans finished the season with a 4–8 record.

Indiana was a statistical exception, spending $42,200 on private jets during a 16–0 season that ended with a national title. However, Curt Cignetti’s latest contract includes 75 hours of private jet travel per year, suggesting the school's spending will increase.