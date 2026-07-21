SEC Powerhouse Cancels 2-Game Series Against College Football Playoff Contender

The SEC joining the Big Ten and the Big 12 in moving to a nine-game conference schedule has brought both benefits and challenges.

The SEC also requires teams to schedule at least one non-conference matchup against another Power Four opponent or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

However, the expanded College Football Playoff and the move from eight to nine conference games have forced programs to reevaluate their future schedules. That has already resulted in several highly anticipated matchups being removed from future schedules.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey was asked about this decision at SEC media days, but stated it was the best thing for the conference.

“We recognize that a nine-game conference schedule, coupled with our longstanding requirement to play a quality non-conference opponent, creates one of the most demanding schedules in college football," Sankey said. "After years of thoughtful discussion, careful analysis and spirited debate, our membership concluded it was the right decision.”

LSU Cancels Future Arizona State Series as SEC Scheduling Changes Continue

On Monday, another future matchup was added to that growing list of cancellations. On3's Brett McMurphy reported that LSU has canceled its future home-and-home series with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Arizona State head football coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

McMurphy noted that this matchup has already been rescheduled multiple times throughout its history. The teams were originally scheduled to meet in Baton Rouge in 2005, but the game was moved to Arizona State after LSU's campus was impacted by the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

The programs were later scheduled to meet again in 2015 and 2016. However, LSU eventually moved the 2016 matchup after deciding to open the season against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field.

The series was pushed back again before the schools eventually agreed to a 2029 matchup at LSU and a 2030 game at Arizona State. That matchup has now been removed from the schedule.

Lane Kiffin Prioritizes Playoff Path in First Major Scheduling Decision

This marks one of Lane Kiffin's first major decisions since taking over in Baton Rouge. Kiffin was hired to return LSU to the level of a consistent national championship contender.

A decision like this shows Kiffin is prioritizing the long-term success of the program and putting LSU in the best position to compete for playoff appearances moving forward.

College Football fans Lose Another High-Profile Non-Conference Matchup

Ultimately, the biggest loser in this situation is college football itself. While Arizona State may not carry the same national brand as some traditional powers, the Sun Devils reached the College Football Playoff just two seasons ago. And as long as head coach Kenny Dillingham continues building the program, Arizona State should remain competitive.

Removing this matchup takes away what could have been an exciting non-conference showdown, which ultimately hurts the fans who want to see more meaningful games.

However, the changing landscape of college football has forced programs to make difficult scheduling decisions. LSU's choice to cancel the Arizona State series is understandable from a playoff perspective, especially as Kiffin looks to maximize every advantage.

However, each canceled matchup takes away another opportunity for fans to see unique non-conference battles. Finding the right balance between playoff preparation and preserving the tradition of the sport will be one of the biggest challenges of the new era.