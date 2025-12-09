SEC quarterback responds to hypothetical $4 million offer from College Football Playoff team

The 2025 College Football Playoff field was unveiled on ESPN Sunday. Of the 12 participants, seven are competing in their first-ever College Football Playoff: Indiana, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, Texas A&M, Miami, Tulane and James Madison.

Winning championships and competing at the highest level are usually signs of a healthy college football program. However, they will not guarantee commitment from younger players on a roster in the era of the transfer portal and NIL. Quarterback Sam Leavitt and wide receiver Johntay Cook II are among College Football Playoff participants in the last two years to leave for new destinations.

Perhaps the most notable transfer portal entry from a College Football Playoff participant was wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who transferred to Alabama from Georgia in the 2022 offseason. It was the same year the Bulldogs defeated the Crimson Tide for their first national title since 1980.

Former Baylor and Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III recently invited Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed on his "Outta Pocket" podcast, cohosted by his wife Grete Griffin.

Grete asked Reed what he would say to Miami if the Hurricanes hypothetically offered him $4 million to be their starting quarterback in 2026.

"I have to talk with my parents," Reed answered. "I got offers after my freshman year. I thought this was the best place to be. I don't think there's any reason I need to leave Texas A&M. I have the job, and it's mine to lose, but there's no reason to leave. I think I have a great OC, great coach, great players around me. We have the best stadium in college football and the best town in college football."

This season, Reed finished the regular season with 2,932 passing yards, 25 passing touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He added another 466 yards and six scores with his legs, averaging 5.2 yards per carry. He led the SEC in passing yards per completion (14), while ranking in Top 5 in passing efficiency and passing touchdowns.

Reed was also named a finalist for the Manning Award and Davey O'Brien Award.

Reed guided the Aggies to an 11-1 overall record in the 2025 regular season, their best mark since joining the SEC and best overall since 1992. The Aggies will host No. 10 Miami (10-2, 6-2) in the opening round of the College Football Playoff at Kyle Field (noon EST, ABC).