SEC Star Named College Football's Best QB and It's Not Arch Manning

One of the biggest debates heading into the 2026 college football season is who the best quarterback in the country will be.

The QB1 Race is Wide Open

There are several quarterbacks with legitimate cases to claim that title. Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning, Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback CJ Carr, Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin, Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore and Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton seem to be the main ones in the conversation.

All of them have some of the best odds to win the Heisman Trophy, along with Miami Hurricanes quarterback Darian Mensah. Manning has received the most attention among that group. He's the grandson of legendary college quarterback Archie Manning and the nephew of NFL legends Peyton and Eli Manning.

In 2023, he was the highest-rated recruit of all time, but he didn't become the full-time starter until last season. He threw for 3,163 yards, 26 touchdowns and seven interceptions, while completing 61.4% of his passes. While it was a strong season, some feel he's getting a bump due to his last name.

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) against the Miami Hurricanes during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Low Picks a Different SEC QB

On3's Chris Low released h his ranking and discussed it on "The Paul Finebaum Show." He went with an SEC quarterback in his No. 1 spot, but he did not choose Manning.

"It's the guy I picked No. 1," Low said. "That's Trinidad Chambliss, just his ability to create on the move, his ability to see the whole field even when he's under duress. Certainly can make stuff happen, like Gunner, around the goal line."

Trinidad Chambliss Has Already Proven He Belongs

Chambliss had a phenomenal season in 2025, despite not starting the year as the starter. Chambliss still played in 15 games, but didn't take over as the starter until the third game when he replaced Austin Simmons, who went down with an injury. Chambliss threw for 3,937 yards, 22 touchdowns and just three interceptions, while rushing for 527 yards and eight scores last season.

He also led the Rebels to their first College Football Playoff appearance in program history. While in the playoffs, Chambliss played some of his best football. He completed 67.9% of his passes for 921 yards and four scores with no interceptions in three games.

Ole Miss defeated the Tulane Green Wave and the Georgia Bulldogs before losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the final seconds.

Chambliss was able to return for another season after applying for another year of eligibility due to medical issues he had at Ferris State. The NCAA had denied his attempts to get that extra year, but after taking it to court, he was granted an injunction, paving the way for him to play this season.

Chambliss now has the opportunity to prove that his 2025 season was not a one-year breakout. With another offseason in the Ole Miss system and the confidence that comes from leading a playoff run, he enters 2026 with a chance to cement himself as one of the best quarterbacks in college football.

If he continues making plays under pressure and leads the Rebels back into championship contention, he could leave no doubt that he belongs at the top of the quarterback rankings.