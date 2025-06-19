Shedeur Sanders speeding case: Body cam footage from traffic stop released
After getting pulled over for going more than 100 miles per hour in a 60 zone, former Colorado football star Shedeur Sanders is looking at either paying a fine or fighting the case in court.
Now, body cam footage from the moment Sanders was stopped by police has emerged.
Sanders was pulled over in Ohio with another woman who was reportedly driving 92 miles per hour. Officers told the Browns quarterback he was going 101 and would be ticketed.
The officer appeared to suggest the other woman would not be ticketed, but that Sanders had a dash cam.
Police stopped Sanders shortly before 12:30 a.m. local time on June 17. They asked him for identifying information and it appeared his vehicle had Colorado tags on it.
Sanders finds himself in Ohio after emerging as the most celebrated, or at least talked about, draft selection by the Cleveland Browns this year.
It was expected the quarterback would be a high first-round pick, but he surprisingly slid all the way down to the fifth round at No. 155 overall, before being taken by the AFC North hopefuls.
That slide came despite Sanders putting together a solid resume at Colorado, where he led the nation by completing 74 percent of his pass attempts a year ago, covering 4,134 yards passing and scoring 37 touchdowns.
Sanders took his draft slide in stride, comparing it to when Tom Brady was taken in the sixth round a quarter century ago.
“My story’s going to be similar,” Sanders said.
“I was a late round draft pick, but we’re here now. None of that stuff matters. It just mattered on the day. I’m just excited to be here, ready to work.”
