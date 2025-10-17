Six Big Ten quarterbacks to watch in Week 8
A packed Big Ten schedule should yield some promising Week 8 quarterback play. Yes, the league's favorites have easy games and won't yield much. But here are six Big Ten passers well worth your Week 8 attention.
Demond Wiliams Jr., Washington
Williams has been solid in leading Washington to a 5-1 season. He's averaging 10.3 yards per pass and has 10 touchdowns against a single interception. He has also rushed for 382 yards and four scores on the ground. But a marquee win would help and the Huskies are a slight underdog at Michigan.
Bryce Underwood, Michigan
Underwood has been a bit underwhelming for the 4-2 Wolverines. His 7.9 yards per pass attempt isn't awful, but he has yet to have a game in which his average hits, say, Demond Williams's season yardage per pass average. Five touchdowns to two interceptions suggests a game manager sort of role, and even a 114 yard performance in one game on the ground hasn't really been sustained. Underwood needs a statement game and could get it against Washington.
Drake Lindsey, Minnesota
Lindsey has been competent as a freshman starter, but 4-2 Minnesota will need more to best Nebraska. In Lindsey's last two games, he's managed 3.6 and 5.2 yards per pass. That won't cut it. Upsetting a ranked team will require more, but there's reason to think Lindsey could be up to the challenge.
Jayden Maiava, USC
The QB to watch in the Big Ten this week is Southern Cal's Maiava. Despite USC's ranking and Maiava's excellent performance (1,852 yards and 13 TDs, second in B1G in QB rating behind Julian Sayin), he slides under the national radar. But a big game and an upset of Notre Dame could launch Maiava into the Heisman Trophy conversation.
Ethan Grunkemeyer, Penn State
The sudden fall of Penn State is shocking, and after the season-ending injury to Drew Allar, Grunkemeyer is now the next man up. He breaks in with a winnable road game at Iowa. Can he help the Nittany Lions salvage something from this lost season?
Nico Iamaleava, UCLA
College football had basically written off Nico after a miserable start. But in two weeks running Jerry Neuheisel's offense, Nico has led two upset wins and thrown five touchdowns to no interceptions while running for 131 yards. The Bruins are now favored over Maryland and Iamaleava can continue his image rehabilitation for a suddenly surging Bruin squad.