South Florida nearing a milestone achieved by only four teams in 75 years
A 2-0 start for the South Florida Bulls has been memorable, but a 3-0 start could be outright historic. If the Bulls can upset No. 5 Miami on Saturday, they will be only the fifth team in the last 75 years to defeat a top 25 team in each of the first three weeks of the season. USF has a rare opportunity.
The Bulls' Run
South Florida opened at then-No. 25 Boise State. The Bulls were a 5.5 point underdog, but dominated the Broncos 34-7. Byrum Brown threw for 210 yards and rushed for two scores, the Bulls converted a fake punt for a touchdown, and South Florida rode a +3 turnover margin to the season-opening win.
The situation was much more tenuous for USF in Week 2 in Gainesville. The Bulls were paid $500,000 as a guarantee for playing the game, which generally is the indicator of a payment for an upcoming beatdown. South Florida was an 18.5 point underdog, but Brown passed for 263 yards and ran for 66 more. Florida picked up 11 penalties, including a critical unsportsmanlike conduct flag on the game's final drive, and USF won 18-16.
Miami is yet a higher mountain to climb. The No. 5 Hurricanes are a 17.5 point home favorite even over the now 18th ranked South Florida Bulls. Miami bested a top ten opponent in Week 1 against Notre Dame. The Hurricane boast elite QB Carson Beck, top RB Mark Fletcher, and a roster more deep or talented that those of either Boise or Florida.
USF hadn't beaten a single top 25 team since 2016 before the season began. ESPN's FPI gives South Florida a 27.8% chance to pull off the upset over Miami and add yet another piece of college football history to what has already been a memorable season. The Bulls are the top G5 team in the FPI and have a 35% chance of reaching the College Football Playoff. It's one bit of college football history at a time for USF.