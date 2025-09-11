South Florida nearing a milestone achieved by only four teams in 75 years

South Florida has beaten No. 25 Boise State in Week 1 AND No. 13 Florida in Week 2 👀



Since the preseason AP poll debuted in 1950, only 4 schools have started 3-0 with all 3 wins against ranked opponents.



Can they secure the win against No. 5 Miami in Week 3 🤔 pic.twitter.com/08EZRXqIVz