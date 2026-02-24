Spurrier Awards Deliver Must-Watch Moments as College Football Coaches Trade Shots

College football is often a high-pressure business, but the Steve Spurrier Awards in Gainesville provided a rare moment of levity. Georgia's Kirby Smart and Miami's Mario Cristobal traded verbal shots on Monday night, a reminder to fans that the sport is meant to be enjoyed.

The two former colleagues shared a stage and a microphone to roast one another in front of the "Head Ball Coach" himself. This gathering in Florida felt like a throwback to the days when rivalries were fought with both quick wit and results on the field.

While the evening celebrated first-year coach excellence with Dan Mullen's win and a legend award given to Phillip Fulmer, the veteran coaches stole the spotlight with their pointed humor. It was a refreshing display of personality in an era usually dominated by coach-speak and corporate talking points.

Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal exchange jabs in Gainesville

The festivities included Kirby Smart taking aim at the recruiting battles between Georgia and Miami. He pointed specifically to the recruitment of defensive back Ellis Robinson. Other players in attendance included Miami WR Malachi Toney and Colorado WR Quentin Gibson.

"We probably sponsored his trip [to Gainesville] with all the NIL money we spent," Smart said, speaking of Robinson's recruitment. "Mario [Cristobal] right behind him, and if it had been up to him, he would paid a lot more in NIL money.

"It came down to us two, so don't like you being real close to Mario right now, you know what I'm saying? [Robinson has] still got another year left. You be careful around Mario, sometimes he'll take your players if you know what I mean," Smart said, referencing Miami landing Beck in the transfer portal last year out of Georgia.

It was so much fun watching Kirby Smart and Mario Cristobal trading barbs last night. Matched the true spirit of the Spurrier Awards. It's also a nice reminder that college football is a game and be treated as such #UGA #TheU @DawgNation pic.twitter.com/Q5Afl4uQ6N — Cody Chaffins (@CodyChaffins) February 24, 2026

Smart also shared a story about Cristobal commenting on his diet, which led to a sharp retort about coaching resumes. Smart recalled that Cristobal told him he needed to start getting on some protein shakes because he had too many carbs.

"And I said, well, you probably ought to spend some time with Steve Spurrier because he won more conference championships at Duke than you have in Miami," Smart said. "So Coach Spurrier and him got to visit some."

Mario Cristobal returned the fire when it was his turn at the podium. He immediately brought up the success of quarterback Carson Beck, who transferred from Georgia to lead the Hurricanes to a national title game appearance.

"It's great to watch what a player like Carson Beck could do with great coaching," Cristobal said.

"But no, you gotta give a guy like Kirby credit. When you have all that time to sit at home watching us play on TV throughout the playoffs, when you don't take care of business. Congratulations on the SEC and the championship. That's awesome. We were 5-0 against the SEC. I don't know what you were."

The night featured more than just current rivals, as legendary Tennessee coach Phillip Fulmer and former Florida coach Dan Mullen, now at UNLV, also added to the atmosphere.

Fulmer made light of the setting and his own history with the Gators.

"Kirby you got a lot of gall coming in here with these Gators now," Fulmer said. "And we were 11-5 against y'all. I have to admit that I never thought 25 or 30 years later I'd be receiving a meaningful award from Steve Spurrier. I keep waiting for somebody to come out and say, 'you've been jumped.'"

Mullen, who coached the Gators from 2018 to 2021, took his own shots at the current state of the Florida program while reflecting on his time in Gainesville. He poked fun at the expectations for the hometown team moving forward.

"I always knew that I'd win a coach of the year award here in Gainesville," Mullen said. "Happened a couple of years later than I thought it might, but I always knew I'd win one. You know, with the state of things here now, Coach Sumrall, I think eight wins probably get you the award next year."

Cristobal also addressed his presence in the home of the Gators. He mentioned that he had never felt so welcome in enemy territory, except for a specific game during the previous season.

It should not be overlooked that both Kirby and Cristobal took time to dunk on Florida while sitting in Gainesville #UGA #TheU @DawgNation pic.twitter.com/h5YyUjhVle — Cody Chaffins (@CodyChaffins) February 24, 2026

"Man, I'm in enemy territory, too. I got a feeling some of you are on Kirby's side. But no, you guys are super professional. I never felt so welcome in enemy territory. Except last year at the Swamp 41-17," Cristobal said.

Smart made sure to leave the Gainesville crowd with something to think about regarding their own coaching carousel. He asked a question about Sumrall's daughter, a local realtor.

"Well, you're the fourth coach I've played since being at Georgia, so she's getting a lot of money selling houses [in Gainesville]," Smart said. "Look, I have tremendous respect for this town. I had no idea how great a basketball town this really was."