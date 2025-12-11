Starting college football QB will serve as assistant coach after opting out of bowl game

With bowl season unfortunately comes opt-out season. Whether due to injuries or fear or harming NFL Draft status or just general disenchantment with college football, every bowl game has players who are electing not to play in the game. But just because a player isn't playing doesn't mean he's not still there for his team.

Brown's decision(s)

The South Florida Bulls will be without QB Byrum Brown in their bowl game. Brown put together massive seasons in 2023 and 2025, despite battling injuries in 2024. Brown's post-season figures to be complicated. He has another season of eligibility left, but has to decide whether to return to USF, to enter the NFL Draft, or to follow his USF head coach Alex Golesh, who has taken the Auburn head coaching job.

Opting out to play, Opting in... to coach

But one thing is sure about Brown. While he decided not to play in USF's Cure Bowl appearance, he did decide to serve as an assistant coach for the Bulls to help senior Gaston Moore, who will take Brown's place under center.

Brown's decision

South Florida athletic director Rob Higgins noted in a social media post, “Byrum continues to attend every team activity/practice and has been incredible in supporting his teammates as he always is. So much so, that we’ve asked Byrum to serve as a coach in the Cure Bowl to help us get our tenth win, which we’re excited to share he’s graciously agreed to do!”

Brown's memorable 2025 season

Brown had a brilliant 2025 season with USF, spear-heading upset wins over ranked Boise State and Florida teams in Week 1 and Week 2 that jump started the Bulls' season. Brown drew some early mention as a potential Heisman candidate, although a Week 3 loss to Miami slowed that talk. USF also lost three-point decisions to Memphis and Navy, which knocked them out of the AAC title picture.

Brown's next-level potential

Brown threw for 3,158 yards and 28 touchdowns while rushing for an additional 1,008 yards and 14 scores on the ground. He has drawn some intrigue as an NFL prospect, as the 6'3" passer has some Jalen Hurts-like skills. But while Brown is still weighing his options, he'll help USF one more time, albeit this time from the sidelines.