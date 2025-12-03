$44.4 million college football coach makes immediate decision after accepting SEC head coaching job
Auburn’s new era begins with continuity on defense.
After an exhaustive national search that ended with South Florida’s Alex Golesh being hired as the Tigers’ head coach, Golesh announced on Tuesday that he will retain D.J. Durkin as Auburn’s defensive coordinator, a move that preserves the staff element that produced the program’s most measurable defensive gains in years.
In an official statement, Golesh said, "Choosing to keep DJ on our staff was an easy call. Our relationship goes back more than 20 years to our roots in Ohio; we have worked with some of the same men, and we've competed against each other in this great league."
"We are fortunate to retain one of the top defensive minds in college football here on The Plains. He's an elite leader, incredible father and husband, and will be a phenomenal leader on the defensive side of the ball. We have great respect for each other. Time to go to work."
Auburn finished 5-7 in 2025 and fired head coach Hugh Freeze on November 2, ending a three-year run that saw him leave with a 15-19 overall record.
Yet, the defense, under Durkin, was a relative bright spot.
Durkin helped shore up the Tigers’ run defense (their best since 2010) and improved total- and scoring-defense marks to levels not seen on the Plains in multiple seasons.
Those improvements were a key reason Durkin, who served as interim coach after Freeze’s firing and led Auburn through the late schedule, was considered for retention.
Golesh signed a six-year deal with Auburn, averaging about $7.4 million per year ($44.4M total), with annual pay bumps rising toward around $8 million by 2031.
He arrives in Lee County after rebuilding South Florida, producing back-to-back bowl-eligible seasons and a 9-3 record in 2025.
Prior stops include offensive coordinator roles (notably Tennessee’s offense in 2021-22) and staff positions at Illinois, Iowa State, and UCF.
Retaining Durkin avoids an immediate rebuild on defense, preserves continuity for players and recruits, and gives Golesh an experienced coordinator to manage the SEC’s offensive threats while he installs a new culture and offense.