Stephen A. Smith announces his favorite in Miami vs Indiana CFP national championship

The mouth that roars has some College Football Playoff title game thoughts to impart. Stephen A. Smith, the ESPN personality whose volume and opinions are legendary, is taking on the title game and making his pick several days ahead.

Indiana and Miami present what isn't a particularly competitive matchup on initial impression for Monday night's CFP championship. The Hurricanes have played giant-slayer in this Playoff and will have the home field advantage. Indiana, of course, is 15-0 and the obvious top team in the nation. But Stephen A. Smith is nothing if not a contrarian.

"I'm not apologizing for it to anybody, I'm rooting for Miami," Smith said on ESPN First Take. "Because I've been on the record stating that if Indiana wins, it's another team in the Big Ten that's won a national championship for the third consecutive year. The debate is over in terms of the SEC falling off its pedestal, and it's all about the Big Ten and Indiana, because Cignetti's not going anywhere."

Indeed, the SEC's supremacy is already very much under question as whichever team wins, that conference's title drought will continue. Smith then addressed his reasoning in regard to rooting for Miami.

"But if the U wins, if Miami wins, now we're talking about college football nostalgia kicks in," said Smith. "You're talking about the heyday, you're talking about a team from the ACC winning the national championship. It's not Clemson with Dabo, but it's the U, it's MIami, it's a different allure. So I root for Miami on that level."

It's hard to believe now, but before Howard Schnellenberger led the Hurricanes to the 1983 national title, Miami was barely noticeable in college football circles. Over the next 20 years after that title, the Hurricanes had 13 top 10 seasons and claimed four more national titles. But since 2003, Miami hasn't finished a season in the top Ten and hasn't made a significant national title run until now.

Smith is realistic about his rooting interest and the strengths of the teams on the field on Monday.

"You can root for Miami, you can believe they have a chance, but they have to play their perfect game," Smith said. "They can't afford 10 penalties for 74 yards (Miami's totals from the Ole Miss game) against this Indiana team. Indiana is fundamentally sound. "

The Hurricanes are substantial underdogs, but they can at least count on the undoubtedly vocal support of one of sports' most prominent voices.