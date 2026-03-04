Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, March 4

The Indiana Hoosiers are in the midst of a disastrous spiral to close out the season. The Hoosiers have lost four straight games, including a baffling loss to Northwestern.

They have a chance to finally snap their losing streak tonight when they host the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Minnesota has gone 3-1 in its last four games, but the Golden Gophers are still seeking to improve their standing in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Odds, Spread, and Total

Odds via Caesars Sportsbook

Spread

Minnesota +7 (-110)

Indiana -7 (-110)

Moneyline

Minnesota +250

Indiana -320

Total

OVER 137.5 (-110)

UNDER 137.5 (-110)

Minnesota vs. Indiana How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, March 4

Game Time: 6:30 pm ET

Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

How to Watch (TV): BTN

Minnesota Record: 14-15 (7-11 in Big Ten)

Indiana Record: 17-12 (8-10 in Big Ten)

Minnesota vs. Indiana Betting Trends

Minnesota is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

The UNDER is 4-2 in Minnesota's last six games

Minnesota is 2-8 ATS in its last 10 games vs. Indiana

Minnesota is 0-6 ATS in its last six road games vs. Indiana

Indiana is 1-6 ATS in its last seven games

The UNDER is 9-4 in Indiana's last 13 games

Minnesota vs. Indiana Key Player to Watch

Tucker Devries, F - Indiana Hoosiers

Lamar Wilkerson needs some help. He continues to play at an elite level, but no one else on the Hoosiers has been able to contribute. That's where Tucker Devries has to improve. He has a field goal percentage of just 39.4% on the season, including shooting just 27.3% from the field in the Hoosiers' loss to Northwestern. They need Devries to improve his play in a hurry.

Minnesota vs. Indiana Prediction and Pick

I firmly believe that Minnesota is a better team than its record indicates, and the Golden Gophers' recent record supports that idea. They rank 60th in effective field goal percentage and 115th in defensive efficiency. Compared to Indiana, ranks 28th and 137th in those two metrics. Despite those numbers being close, Minnesota is a 7-point underdog.

It's also worth noting that Minnesota has been shooting especially well of late, sporting an eFG% of 66.8% over its last three games.

Let's ride the team that's been playing better basketball, and fade the Hoosiers to continue to spiral.

Pick: Minnesota +7 (-110)

Get up to a $250 bonus when you claim your Caesars Sportsbook new user promo using code SIBONUS250BM. Sign up, deposit at least $10, and place your first real-money wager. Regardless of the outcome, you’ll earn a bonus equal to the amount of your first bet.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!