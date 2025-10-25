Steve Sarkisian agents respond angrily to viral NFL coaching report
Not long after a report emerged that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian was interested in potentially leaving the school and taking a position in the NFL, his agents have responded.
Jimmy Sexton and Ed Marynowitz reacted strongly to that claim, suggesting there is no truth to the rumor and that Sarkisian remains committed to the Longhorns.
“Any reports regarding communications on coaching opportunities with NFL teams are patently false and wildly inaccurate,” they said in a joint statement.
They added: “Sark is solely focused on coaching the University of Texas football team.”
The rumors emerged early on Saturday that Sarkisian’s representatives established contact with NFL decision makers to let them know that he was interested in any potential head coaching vacancy that may come available, according to The Athletic.
Analysts have noted that such reports occasionally emerge as a discreet ploy for coaches to use as leverage in contract negotiations with their current employer, but that argument seems unlikely given Sarkisian recently signed a major extension with Texas.
Texas debuted at the No. 1 position in this year’s preseason AP top 25 rankings for the first time in school history, only to lose its first game of the season at Ohio State and then another against unranked Florida, falling to 5-2.
Part of that struggle has arisen from the substandard play of quarterback Arch Manning, the former No. 1 overall recruit and massively-hyped player who so far as failed to remotely approach his advertised potential.
Sarkisian spent two years as the offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons in 2017-18 before taking the same position at Alabama.
He also has NFL experience earlier in the century, when he was quarterbacks coach for the Raiders in 2004, but has otherwise remained in the NCAA throughout the bulk of his coaching career.
Sarkisian is credited with returning Texas to national relevance, going 43-19 overall with 12-2 and 13-3 records over the previous two seasons, reaching the College Football Playoff in both years, and advancing to the semifinal round a year ago.
Texas remains in the mix for another playoff bid this season, even if its margin for error has basically evaporated with those two losses, although a dominant 23-6 victory over then-No. 6 Oklahoma helped revive its chances in 2025.
The only current vacancy in the NFL is with the Tennessee Titans, which dismissed Brian Callahan six games into the season after a 1-5 start, and does have former No. 1 draft pick Cam Ward at quarterback to work with.
But all of that appears to be academic, as Sarkisian’s agents remain adamant that he has had no communication with any people in the NFL ranks.