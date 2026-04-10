Steve Spurrier Reveals Biggest Concern With Ending the SEC Championship Game

Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne recently suggested that the Southeastern Conference should consider eliminating its annual football championship game. Byrne argued that expanding the College Football Playoff to 12 teams makes the extra game a potential liability for high-ranking programs.

The proposal has sparked a debate among the sport's most influential figures about the necessity of conference title games. Many administrators worry that a loss in the championship could drop a team out of the playoff field entirely.

Former Florida and South Carolina head coach Steve Spurrier recently weighed in on the discussion. The legendary coach expressed significant reservations about removing the game that has defined the conference for over three decades. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart also recently said he doesn't believe conference championship games need to be changed.

Impact of eliminating conference championship games

Spurrier believes that crowning a definitive winner on the field remains a vital part of the collegiate experience. He noted that the prestige of being a conference champion should not be discarded simply to protect playoff seeding.

"I don’t know why they would want to get rid of it," Spurrier said. "I think you need to have a champion of the conference."

Beyond the trophy, Spurrier pointed toward the financial implications of such a move. The game in Atlanta is one of the most profitable events in college sports, and the revenue is distributed across all member schools.

Alabama AD Greg Byrne recently called for the end of the SEC championship game. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK

"The SEC makes about $30 million off that game, I think," Spurrier added. He suggested that schools would be hesitant to walk away from that level of guaranteed income.

If the SEC moves to end its title game, the Big Ten and other power conferences would likely follow. This would shift the national landscape toward a model where regular-season records alone determine the participants in the College Football Playoff.

Future of college football’s postseason structure

Eliminating conference title games would have several unintended consequences for the sport at the national level. Without these games, the selection committee would lose a critical head-to-head data point for differentiating top teams.

One major ramification involves the television networks that pay billions for broadcast rights. Removing these games might reduce the value of media contracts and lead to a decline in overall athletic department budgets. We all know how important money is to any decision these schools make.

Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) throws a pass during the fourth quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the 2025 SEC Championship game. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Additionally, the loss of the championship game could diminish the importance of late-season rivalries. Many programs end the year with rivalry games, and with less to play for at the end of the year, those contests could suffer. Teams that have already clinched a high seed might choose to rest starters during the final week of the regular season.

The current structure ensures that the top four seeds in the playoff are conference champions. If these games disappear, the NCAA would need to overhaul the entire seeding process to maintain fairness across schedules and conferences without explicitly showing any bias toward Power 4 or against Group of 6 programs.