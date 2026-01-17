T.J Parker 2026 NFL draft prospect profile, grades, rank, measurements

TJ Parker is one of the best overall edge rushers in this class. He is very well rounded and does a lot of the less talked about details of playing on the edge very well. His effort has him always around the ball.

Following the 2024 season, TJ Parker was expected to be a top prospect in the 2026 draft class with an anticipated leap forward. He dominated the 2024 ACC Championship game against SMU and recorded seven tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and six defensive stops. It was supposed to be a springboard into his final season with the Tigers as it was for several of his fellow teammates as well.

Clemson as a team and defense took a massive step back in 2025. Parker still played well, but his production dipped as he was routinely avoided or drew significantly more attention from opponents pass blocking plans. His totals from 2025 show a significant production dip compared to 2024.

Created by Thomas Martinez

The drop in production is not the whole story as the entire program appeared to be in a rut. Parker however still flashed much of what made analysts fall in love with him in 2024.

As an edge defender, Parker will fight and claw to maintain outside contain. Opponents would often run jet sweeps or sprint options right at him to force him wide to maintain containment. His eyes are generally disciplined and his anticipation paired with reaction allows him to have an immediate understanding of where the ball is going on run plays. He is ferocious crashing from the backside against zone read and wide zone runs to the opposite side.

As a pass rusher Parker displays multiple abilities to bull rush, two hand swipe and dip around corners. He also shows rush lane discipline and will hold his lane to prevent the quarterback from scrambling and escaping. Clemson's defense as a whole, philosophically, asked for more of this style of rush in 2025.

Parker has another top tier quality as a defender, he is always around the ball. He will often trail plays that are away from him and register cleanup tackles or an occasional fumble recovery as he is right there and ready to pounce.

TJ Parker was a wrecking ball in the 2024 ACC championship. https://t.co/hjNlzuHhJN pic.twitter.com/tIFl4MYsng — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 15, 2026

Measurables

Name: T.J Parker

T.J Parker Height/weight/class: 6'3 265lbs, edge rusher, Junior

6'3 265lbs, edge rusher, Junior Awards: 2023 Freshman All-American, multiple defensive player of the week awards

What T.J Parker does well

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Excellent anticipation against the run, can see and feel where the play is designed to go and will often destroy lanes by crashing his opponent into the lane while maintaining gap integrity

Always in the fight and following the ball, will take down ball carriers down the field by not taking the play off

An immediate impact defender who displays versatility and has the size and strength to be reduced inside on passing downs

Good power and jolt in his initial strike creating separation for his pass rush arsenal

Where T.J Parker can improve

Ken Ruinard - GREENVILLE NEWS-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Leaves his feet too often to dive for tackles and sacks

Needs to build a better pass rush plan and leans on bull rush without many counters

Grade, position rank, expected draft round

Grade: B+

Position rank: #4 edge rusher

Expected draft round: First, late

Summary

TJ Parker may have had a down year but a team may get a massive discount on a powerful and skilled edge rusher later in the first round. Parker plays and sets the edge the way many modern defenses demand of their edge rushers. He is powerful, fights to set and hold the edge, defends the run well and in known passing downs can turn on his pass rush arsenal.

Parker is young, he is a true Junior and will be 21 years old on draft night. He still has a lot of work to do on his body to hit his ceiling in the NFL. He should be impactful in a rotation early in his career and as he grows, his role should continue to climb.