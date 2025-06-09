Tennessee football adds ex-Vols star to coaching staff: report
Tennessee is poised to add veteran defensive coach Marion Hobby to its football staff for the upcoming 2025 season, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
Hobby was a first-team All-SEC player for Tennessee under head coach Johnny Majors as a defensive end and was ultimately named to the Vols’ 100th anniversary football team.
The former No. 74 overall pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, he was with the Minnesota Vikings and New England Patriots in a career lasting until 1992.
Three years later, Hobby embarked on his coaching career by taking a strength and conditioning position with UT Martin, and held a similar position with the Volunteers during the 1998 football season.
Ole Miss was his other SEC stop to date, where he was defensive line coach from 1999 to 2004.
Hobby notably served as a co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach at Clemson from 2011-16 and since then has coached exclusively in the NFL.
He was on the staffs of the Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and most recently the Cincinnati Bengals, serving as defensive line coach for all three franchises.
Tennessee fielded one of the most dominant defenses in college football last season, led by the elite performance of its front seven rotation and defensive line.
The Vols ranked No. 7 nationally in scoring allowed, were 10th in FBS in rushing defense by allowing 103 yards per game, and placed No. 6 in total production, surrendering 293 yards per game.
Tennessee was also 10th in tackles for loss against opponents and 6th in third down conversions allowed.
