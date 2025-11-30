SEC Championship Game 2025: Georgia vs. Alabama schedule, series history
Alabama. Georgia. A rematch for the SEC championship and a higher seed in the College Football Playoff. It's all on the line as the nation's best conference looks to crown its best team in 2025.
History shows winning the SEC Championship Game is pretty important. Even before the winner was guaranteed a place in the playoff, whoever wins this conference was usually in the national title race.
That remains the case in the College Football Playoff era, as the winner of this game is awarded a place in the postseason field and a favorite to earn a first-round bye given the prestige of the SEC.
SEC Championship Game
How to watch, stream SEC Championship
The 2025 SEC Championship Game will take place on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025, is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. Eastern time, and will air nationally on the ABC network.
Georgia vs. Alabama: How they got here
Georgia won the SEC championship last season against Texas, but seemed to be out of the running for an encore in 2025. That is, before the Longhorns played a hand this year.
Texas took down undefeated Texas A&M in the regular season finale, an upset that paved the way for one-loss Georgia to forge a path back to Atlanta to try for a second-straight SEC title.
And who handed the Bulldogs that one loss? That would be Alabama, which clinched a place in the SEC Championship Game after beating rival Auburn.
Now, Georgia has a chance to avenge its regular season loss to the Crimson Tide with a shot at a first-round bye in the College Football Playoff on the line.
SEC champions that won the national title
Here's a list of SEC champions that went on to win the national championship in the same season.
Since 1992, reflect AP Top 25
1992 No. 2 Alabama
1996 No. 3 Florida
1998 No. 1 Tennessee
2003 No. 3 LSU
2006 No. 2 Florida
2007 No. 2 LSU
2008 No. 2 Florida
2009 No. 1 Alabama
2010 No. 1 Auburn
2012 No. 2 Alabama
2015 No. 2 Alabama
2019 No. 1 LSU
2020 No. 1 Alabama
2022 No. 1 Georgia
SEC champions since 1992
Let's take a look at each score from every SEC Championship Game dating back to the first head-to-head matchup between division champions in 1992.
1992 Alabama 28, Florida 21
1993 Florida 28, Alabama 13
1994 Florida 24, Alabama 23
1995 Florida 24, Arkansas 3
1996 Florida 45, Alabama 30
1997 Tennessee 30, Auburn 29
1998 Tennessee 24, Miss. State 14
1999 Alabama 34, Florida 7
2000 Florida 28, Auburn 6
2001 LSU 31, Tennessee 20
2002 Georgia 30, Arkansas 3
2003 LSU 34, Georgia 13
2004 Auburn 38, Tennessee 28
2005 Georgia 34, LSU 14
2006 Florida 38, Arkansas 28
2007 LSU 21, Tennessee 14
2008 Florida 31, Alabama 20
2009 Florida 32, Alabama 13
2010 Auburn 56, South Carolina 17
2011 LSU 42, Georgia 10
2012 Alabama 32, Georgia 28
2013 Auburn 59, Missouri 42
2014 Alabama 42, Missouri 13
2015 Alabama 29, Florida 15
2016 Alabama 54, Florida 16
2017 Georgia 28, Auburn 7
2018 Alabama 35, Georgia 28
2019 LSU 37, Georgia 10
2020 Alabama 52, Florida 46
2021 Alabama 41, Georgia 24
2022 Georgia 50, LSU 30
2023 Alabama 27, Georgia 24
2024 Georgia 22, Texas 19
SEC championships by school
Alabama, 30
Georgia, 15
Tennessee, 13
LSU, 12
Florida, 8 (1 vacated)
Auburn, 8
Ole Miss, 6
Kentucky, 1
Mississippi State, 1
Arkansas, Missouri, South Carolina, Texas A&M, and Vanderbilt have not won an SEC football championship.
Arkansas has won four divisional titles, Missouri has won two, and South Carolina one. Texas A&M and Vanderbilt have not won a division championship.
SEC champions before 1992
1933: Alabama
1934: Alabama, Tulane
1935: LSU
1936: LSU
1937: Alabama
1938: Tennessee
1939: Georgia Tech, Tennessee, Tulane
1940: Tennessee
1941: Mississippi State
1942: Georgia
1943: Georgia Tech
1944: Georgia Tech
1945: Alabama
1946: Georgia, Tennessee
1947: Ole Miss
1948: Georgia
1949: Tulane
1950: Kentucky
1951: Georgia Tech, Tennessee
1952: Georgia Tech
1953: Alabama
1954: Ole Miss
1955: Ole Miss
1956: Tennessee
1957: Auburn
1958: LSU
1959: Georgia
1960: Ole Miss
1961: Alabama, LSU
1962: Ole Miss
1963: Ole Miss
1964: Alabama
1965: Alabama
1966: Alabama, Georgia
1967: Tennessee
1968: Georgia
1969: Tennessee
1970: LSU
1971: Alabama
1972: Alabama
1973: Alabama
1974: Alabama
1975: Alabama
1976: Georgia, Kentucky
1977: Alabama
1978: Alabama
1979: Alabama
1980: Georgia
1981: Alabama, Georgia
1982: Georgia
1983: Auburn
1984: Florida (vacated)
1985: Tennessee
1986: LSU
1987: Auburn
1988: Auburn, LSU
1989: Alabama, Auburn, Tennessee
1990: Tennessee
1991: Florida
