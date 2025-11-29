Texas's mocking of Texas A&M wins best troll of college football season
Week 14 was a great time to be a Texas Longhorn-- and the dominance extended to a post-game video. Not only did Texas best A&M on the field, but they mercilessly rubbed their noses in defeat with a post-game video played on the Memorial Stadium scoreboard. It was a sharp enough rebuke to earn top spot in our best trolls of the 2025 season. Here's a rundown of the five favorites from the 2025 season.
Texas shows A&M
A post-game video mocked Texas A&M coach Mike Elko calling A&M "the flagship university" of Texas. Late in Texas's 27-17 upset win, it became clear that wouldn't quite remain the case on the field. Cue the video and an already hyped Texas crowd went even crazier. It's an epic college football trolling moment.
TCU drops the first hammer on the Belichick Era
In Week 1, TCU blasted North Carolina and dropped the first of many heavy hits on Bill Belichick's season. In a year full of college football collectively laughing at the coach who entered the season as possibly the all-time football coaching GOAT, TCU's initial hit still registers strongly.
The social media worm turns on Brian Kelly
Another coach who was almost destined to see some social media trolling was LSU's Brian Kelly. After Ole Miss cued its brilliant season with a 24-19 win over LSU, the Rebels' social media dropped some heavy mockery on Kelly. A cringy video of Kelly "dancing" with QB recruit Walker Howard shortly after Kelly took the LSU job was very well-circulated. Ole Miss had fun with a few edits after the game that was probably the beginning of the end for Kelly at LSU.
A&M mocks Mizzou
Week 14 saw Texas A&M on the receiving end, but in Week 11, the Aggies delivered a nice social media putdown. After A&M went to Missouri and beat the Tigers, they threw some shade at Mizzou's under-construction stadium. While there was nothing funny about Missouri's rebuilding, there certainly was through the lens of A&M delivering some demolition ins
Football and food shade
The unusual final spot on our best troll job list goes to Arizona. Their 30-24 win over Cincinnati was impressive, but more impressive was a post-game troll job that not only showed the Arizona Wildcat dominating over the Cincinnati Bearcat. It also showed the Bearcat channeling his inner Kevin Malone and spilling a massive vat of Skyline Chili. Cincinnati-style chili is one of the unique love it or hate it food phenomena, so the insult was both a deep dive and a pretty funny college football troll job.