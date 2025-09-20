College Football HQ

Texas Tech's massive NIL spending second only to one historic college football team

Texas Tech wrote a lot of NIL checks this college football offseason. Find out just how much NIL money Texas Tech spent this season.

Jonathan Adams

Texas Tech's Behren Morton (left) talks to Jacob Rodriguez prior to a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium.
Texas Tech's Behren Morton (left) talks to Jacob Rodriguez prior to a non-conference football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Jones AT&T Stadium. / Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Texas Tech is among the highest NIL spenders in all of college football after an expensive offseason. On3's Pete Nakos reported that Texas Tech spent $28 million in NIL money in 2025, second only to Texas in college football spending.

The Red Raiders have been helped by billionaire Cody Campbell. Texas Tech's NIL efforts have been spearheaded by Campbell, who is a former Red Raiders offensive lineman and made a good portion of his fortune in the oil business.

Here's what you need to know about Texas Tech's NIL budget.

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton's NIL deal is worth more than $1 million: Insider

Texas Tech QB Behren Morton's NIL value is projected at $1 million, per On3. Despite the high NIL spending, Texas Tech has put the majority of its focus (and dollars) on boosting the defense.

There are plenty of college football quarterbacks making more money than Morton. For context, Nakos reported that Duke's Darian Mensah is the highest-paid quarterback (it is worth noting Arch Manning's NIL deals have not been made public) making $4 million this season.

"In the Big 12, Houston quarterback Conne Weigman and Texas Tech quarterback will both make over $1 million this season," Nakos detailed on Aug. 21.

Texas Tech has focused NIL spending on the offensive and defensive lines

It appears Texas Tech has invested its NIL spending in the trenches. The program also spread out the NIL money, with no Red Raiders player listed among the top 40 highest-paid college football players in On3's projections.

Linebacker David Bailey is projected to be among Texas Tech's highest-paid players. The Stanford defender's estimated NIL value is $1.2 million. ESPN's Eli Lederman reported that five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo signed a fully guaranteed three-year, $5.1 million contract.

Will Texas Tech's NIL spending make the Red Raiders Big 12 contenders?

Texas Tech has been aggressive with its spending. The question is whether the massive NIL budget makes the Red Raiders contenders in the Big 12. Texas Tech general manager James Blanchard believes the Lubbock program is only going to increase in value.

"I see Texas Tech as a stock, and this is the equivalent of getting Bitcoin when it was 13 cents, or Tesla or Apple at their IPO," Blanchard told CBS Sports' Shehan Jeyarajah during a June 26 feature. "I think Cody Campbell sees that, he's so forward-thinking." 

