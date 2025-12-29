College football’s leading passer announces transfer portal departure in farewell note

North Texas finished the 2025 campaign with a breakout year under Eric Morris’s offense, compiling an 11–2 record, winning the New Mexico Bowl, and reaching the American Athletic Conference title game.

The Mean Green led college football in both total offense (512.4 yards per game) and scoring (45.1 points per game), scored 50-plus points in seven games, and won all but two contests by double digits.

Arguably the biggest contributor to the team’s high-powered offense was freshman quarterback Drew Mestemaker, who was widely reported in mid-December as planning to enter the NCAA transfer portal.

On Monday, Mestemaker confirmed the decision and posted a farewell message to North Texas as he looks ahead to his next opportunity on a bigger stage.

"North Texas was the only school that believed in me enough to give me an opportunity as a walk-on when others didn't, and for that, this place will always hold a special place in my heart," Mestemaker wrote.

"I want to sincerely thank the coaching staff for believing in me, investing in me, and pushing me to be better every single day. Your trust and guidance changed my life, and I will always be grateful for the opportunity you gave me."

Forever thankful for these memories, thank you North Texas 💚 pic.twitter.com/vNyWM2hWtG — Drew Mestemaker (@DrewMestemaker) December 29, 2025

Mestemaker exploded onto the national scene in 2025, leading the FBS with 4,379 passing yards while completing 68.9% of his passes, throwing 34 touchdowns against just nine interceptions.

His breakout season earned him the Burlsworth Trophy, American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year honors, and All-American recognition.

Before arriving at North Texas, Mestemaker was an atypical quarterback recruit.

The Austin Vandegrift (Austin, Texas) product received zero scholarship offers out of high school and joined the Mean Green program as a walk-on.

North Texas Mean Green quarterback Drew Mestemaker (17) scrambles out of the pocket against the Tulane Green Wave | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Top fits for Mestemaker, named by analysts, include Oklahoma State, where continuity with former North Texas head coach Eric Morris is a natural draw after Morris accepted the Cowboys’ job on November 25, as well as Power Four programs with quarterback needs such as Indiana and Texas Tech.

Heavy interest is expected across the Big 12, Big Ten, SEC, and ACC when the transfer portal window opens Friday.

