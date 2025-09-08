"The end is near": Paul Finebaum names head coach in danger of losing his job
After Week 2 of college football, ESPN radio and TV personality Paul Finebaum has apparently seen enough. On a morning appearance on the McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning show, Finebaum sees a reckoning coming for one current major college coach. The SEC expert doesn't see much of a path forward for Florida coach Billy Napier.
Finebaum's take
He completely blew it. This is the same problem as we've been seeing from Napier in terms of game management from the beginning. At this point, there's no reason for optimism. I'm sorry, we went through that last year. It was a roller coaster. Terrible at the beginning, great at the end. You just can't keep playing with fans' emotions. You have to take control of your program and he clearly has not. So I think the end is near for Billy Napier....The problem for Napier is mathematical. He only had so much room for error anyway, with the toughest schedule in the SEC. And now he's completely thrown a game away. When you look at this next four or five games, even if you win one of those... you're back to square one. The odds of Billy Napier winning all four of these games is pretty close to zero.- Paul Finebaum
Napier's dillemma
After Napier's 20-20 start, Finebaum's comments are on point. Florida's next four games are at No. 3 LSU, at No. 5 Miami, at home against No. 7 Texas, and then at No. 16 Texas A&M. In fact, ESPN's FPI gives the Gators the second-worst chance in the SEC of picking up six wins. That statistic puts Florida at just a 41.9% chance of reaching six wins. With 13 teams in the SEC carrying at least a 78% chance of six wins, that certainly does not bode well for Napier moving ahead.
The 18-16 loss to South Florida puts Napier on pace for his likely third losing season in four years at Florida. QB DJ Lagway began the season as one of the likely Heisman Trophy candidates, but Napier's 10-14 SEC record is likely to get worse and not better. After the four-game run Finebaum mentioned, Florida still has to play Georgia, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Florida State. FInebaum's opinion was sharp, but reasons for optimism do appear to be few.