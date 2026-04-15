Three College Football WRs With 'Breakout' Potential in 2026

Outside of quarterback, many around college football would consider wide receiver the most exciting position in the sport.

With the way that offenses are calibrated to throw more, rules that prevent defenses from roughing them up and play-calling that is as creative as ever, the popularity and importance of wide receivers seems to be at an all-time high.

Heading into 2026, notable pass catchers such as Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State), Carnell Tate (Ohio State) and KC Concepcion (Texas A&M) are all off to the NFL, which means more players can emerge as the shining stars at the position alongside Jeremiah Smith (Ohio State) and Malachi Toney (Miami).

While there are still a few months until the season starts, On3's Ari Wasserman released a list of 10 players who can break out in 2026, and it featured three pass-catchers. Let's dive into who he expects to excel next season, and whether or not it makes as much sense as he thinks.

Arch Manning's new top target now has "breakout" potential

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) catches a pass. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While the list featured some freshmen and other under-the-radar players, Cam Coleman is certainly not a niche player that fans will be introduced to in 2026. The former five-star recruit ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal, and is coming off a season that saw him post a career-high 56 catches for 708 yards and five touchdowns.

With his name already having a ton of notoriety to it already, some may be confused about how he belongs on this list. That said, the only logical explanation is the fact that he will go from catching passes from mediocre at best quarterbacks, to catching passes from a signal caller in Arch Manning, who is an early contender for the No. 1 overall pick. Coleman will also have talented players around him like fellow former five-star, Ryan Wingo, which prevents defenses from being able to key in on him.

Another former five-star joins the list

This may not come as a surprise, but the Ohio State Buckeyes have a budding young star at wide receiver ready to take the college football world by storm. Ranked as the No. 10 overall recruit and No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 recruiting class, Ohio State true freshman Chris Henry Jr. has all of the traits for filling the void left by Tate, and eventually sliding into that role held by Smith.

How in the world did Chris Henry Jr. make this catch?!



Ohio State has another elite WR on the wayhttps://t.co/aHBsWpjqrK pic.twitter.com/X5MqFu8C5F — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) August 23, 2025

The Mater Dei (CA) product is a big play waiting to happen, and at 6-foot-5 and over 200 pounds, should have no issues adjusting to the physicality. With Smith on the opposite side of the field and a stud at quarterback in Julian Sayin, Henry has the pieces around him to really ease into stardom.

Another transfer to look out for

While both Coleman and Henry are high-profile players, Wasserman's third wide receiver is someone who may have truly flown under the radar. Florida wide receiver Micah Mays had a relatively quiet career at Wake Forest, totaling 34 catches for 520 yards and four scores across two seasons.

However, he introduced himself to Florida fans in a big way during the spring game, recording four catches for 122 yards and two scores.

Mays ranked as the No. 53 wide receiver in the portal, but has a chance to really prove that he was overlooked this offseason.