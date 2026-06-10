The college football offseason has been chaotic, and now all eyes are on 2026, with the regular season set to kick off on August 29 between UNC and TCU in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.

Between all of the transfer portal drama and record NIL deals, the 2026 season has a wide range of quarterbacks who appear to be in line for massive years. And the highest profile QBs this year are experienced, battle-tested starters pressured to make an impact for National championship-contending Power Five programs.

With the regular season just around the corner, here are the five quarterbacks who have no excuses not to be elite in 2026.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws a pass during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

1. Arch Manning, Texas

Nobody in college football carries more weight on his name alone, and now Manning finally has no excuses left. After a 2025 that produced 3,163 passing yards, 26 touchdowns through the air, and 10 more on the ground, he's coming back healthier and hungrier.

He dealt with a foot injury all of last year, underwent surgery, and is now reported as fully healthy. He's already a projected top pick in the 2027 NFL Draft, which means 2026 is the final audition, and Texas has surrounded him with more weapons, including top transfer wide receiver Cam Coleman, along with running backs Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown.

This is a school that's poured more money into its football program than any other in the country, and there will be no excuses left for Manning or head coach Steve Sarkisian if they aren't in the national title conversation by season's end.

Manning, entering Year 2 as a starter with a system he already knows and a championship-or-bust mentality, should be genuinely scary for everyone else. This is the year Arch Manning becomes Arch Manning.

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Dante Moore (5) throws a pass during the fourth quarter the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

2. Dante Moore, Oregon

Moore could have been a top-five pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. Instead, he chose to stay in Eugene, and that choice alone tells you how locked in he is. The Ducks are ranked No. 2 in ESPN's way-too-early 2026 polls, and Moore is the biggest reason for that. And after back-to-back College Football Playoff losses under Dan Lanning, he'll be facing more pressure than ever to get this program over the hump, especially if he wants to be the first QB off the board in the 2027 NFL draft.

He graded out at 92.1 by PFF last season, the second-best mark in the country, and while Malik Benson and Kenyon Sadiq are gone, the team's top two pass catchers last year, plenty of talent remains. UAB star Iverson Hooks transferred over, as did Penn State tight end Andrew Olesh, Colorado running back Simeon Price, along with a variety of incoming four-star offensive prospects.

Moore returning instead of cashing his first NFL check shows that he's invested, and this is the same Oregon team that was two wins away from a national title last year.

Quarterback Julian Sayin (10) walks across the field during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

3. Julian Sayin, Ohio State

The Buckeyes may have lost Carnell Tate, but they still have Jeremiah Smith, which is more than any other quarterback on this list can say. Smith finished the 2025 season with 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns on 87 catches, and now enters what will likely be his last year in Columbus. You can bet he'll want to make it count, and the player he'll be leaning on, Julian Sayin, was a Heisman finalist last year, his first season as the starter.

Sayin finished the 2025 season with 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns, and a 77% completion rate, the best mark in college football. His 92.9 PFF rating was also the highest in college football, and Ohio State enters this year as the No. 1-ranked team in the country.

In other words, the most efficient signal caller in the sport is playing for the best team in the country, and he's already got a full season of experience under his belt. With Jeremiah Smith hungry to have a massive final year before the draft, and with Sayin already playing at an elite level, the Buckeyes could be the most dangerous offense in the country.

Dec 6, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Duke Blue Devils quarterback Darian Mensah (10) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers during the 2025 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

4. Darian Mensah, Miami

Mensah's arrival in Coral Gables was one of the defining storylines of the offseason. Despite still having a multiyear NIL deal worth up to $8 million with Duke, Mensah entered the transfer portal.

Duke filed a lawsuit to stop him from transferring before the Blue Devils settled and let him move to Miami on a reported $10 million NIL deal, the largest in college football. And along with him came his No. 1 target at Duke, Cooper Barkate. Mensah finished the 2025 season with 3,973 yards and 34 touchdowns, leading the Blue Devils to their first ACC title since 1989. Barkate was the top receiver with 1,106 yards and seven TDs.

Now they both headline an offense that just went to the national championship game, along with Malachi Toney, who blew up for 1,211 yards and 10 TDs on 109 catches last year. The Hurricanes also have arguably the best running game of the bunch, with All-ACC back Mark Fletcher Jr. set to return for his senior year, meaning Mensah won't have to deal with the pressure some of these other QBs do.

Miami will still have one of the nation's best defenses and a coach who knows how to win. If Mensah can help the Hurricanes go on another deep CFP run, his name could be at the top of this list by the end of it all.

Sep 26, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) celebrates with head coach Kenny Dillingham after win against TCU Horned Frogs at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. | Jacob Reiner-Imagn Images

5. Sam Leavitt, LSU

Lane Kiffin literally flew to Knoxville to steal Leavitt away from Tennessee. That's how much the new LSU head coach wanted him in Baton Rouge. Leavitt went 16-4 as a starter at Arizona State and led the Sun Devils to the Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth in 2024, but carried a foot injury through 2025 that cut his season short.

Now he's recovered, signed a reported $6 million NIL deal with the Tigers, and steps into a revitalized program under Kiffin, and one that expects to win right away.

LSU's offense was a disaster last year, averaging just 22.8 points per game, the third-worst mark in the SEC. That ends now. Kiffin's track record with quarterbacks is exceptional, and Leavitt's dual-threat skill set fits his system perfectly.

In that 2024 season, he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns, and just six interceptions, along with 443 rushing yards. The Tigers also added top offensive tackle Jordan Seaton to protect Leavitt, along with a myriad of new pass catchers.

Most importantly, LSU enters 2026 in full championship or bust mode, and LSU invested heavily in both Leavitt and Kiffin. The expectation is immediate results.