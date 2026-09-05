Tim Tebow Names 6-foot-4 SEC Quarterback a 'Physical Freak' in Bold Assessment

The SEC has the potential to field one of the deepest fraternities of quarterbacks in 2026.

The league possesses a fascinating mixture of returning stars, intriguing transfers and young blue-chip prospects at quarterback.

Former Florida Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback and SEC Network college football analyst Tim Tebow called attention to the league's potency at the position on "The Paul Finebaum Show." Tebow noted several possible breakout stars at quarterback throughout the league, but he honed in on Auburn's Byrum Brown when highlighting the ones with the highest upside.

"Byrum Brown could have one of the highest ceilings of any quarterback out there," Tebow said. "He's a physical freak, 6-foot-4, 240 pounds, can break tackles, run over you, throw the ball 60 yards on a dime. I think he's got to improve on some of his inconsistencies, but I really think the SEC at the top is going to go with how the quarterbacks are going to step up and which one's going to be the next superstar."

Brown was a prolific dual-threat quarterback at USF

Brown was a key component in elevating USF toward the top of the Group of Six ranks, and eventually Alex Golesh to the SEC head coaching ranks.

In two of his four seasons at USF, Brown threw for over 3,000 yards and over 25 touchdowns. As Tebow alluded to, Brown is also capable with his feet; he ended 2023 with 809 yards and 11 touchdowns, and he eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark on the ground in his final season with the Bulls.

In addition to his head coach, Brown has built-in chemistry with his teammates from his days at USF. Each of Auburn's three starting wide receivers are USF transfers, and two of its starting offensive linemen made their way up to the plains from Tampa.

Brown rematches with DJ Lagway in Week 1

Memphis' Sam Brumfield (3) sacks South Florida's Byrum Brown during the game between USF and Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., on October 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Auburn opens its 2026 season with a matchup against Baylor in Atlanta (3:30 p.m. EDT, ABC).

USF's second game of the 2025 season was a road test at Florida on Sept. 6. The Gators were led by current Baylor starting quarterback DJ Lagway, who had just entered his second season as their starter.

Brown finished the afternoon 23-of-36 passing for 263 yards and a touchdown to go along with 17 carries for 66 yards on the ground, and Lagway ended the day 23-of-33 in the air for 222 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Brown conducted an 87-yard drive to stick the Bulls in field goal range, and Nico Gramatica's 20-yard field goal sealed the Bulls' 18-16 upset win.