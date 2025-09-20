Tim Tebow picks dark horse Heisman candidate from SEC program
When it comes to Heisman Trophies, Florida QB-turned-ESPN-analyst Tim Tebow knows a few things about them. After all, Tebow won the 2007 Heisman during his excellent career with Florida. Tebow dipped back into the SEC for another long-shot Heisman candidate on College GameDay-- Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy.
Tebow's take
Maybe one of the best players in the country that nobody is talking about is Ahmad Hardy. This dude is a freak. Leads the country in forced missed tackles, and he's second in yards. It is ridiculous. His ability to go from accelerating to power to full-speed, it's ridiculous at that size. And he's running 19.5 miles per hour.... It's a joke. This dude is for real. He's one of the best players in the country. John Mateer? Absolutely a Heisman candidate here. So is Ahmad Hardy. When he is playing that way consistently... absolutely a Heisman Trophy contender.- Tim Tebow
Hardy's season
Hardy had a massive freshman season a year ago with Louisiana-Monroe, racking up 1,351 yards and 13 scores for the Warhawks. Missouri had outstanding senior running backs Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll, but the Tigers picked up Hardy through the transfer portal, and he's been a significant immediate impact addition.
In three games, Hardy has 462 yards and five touchdowns on 57 carries. He reached the 100 yard mark in each of the first three games, but rushed for a Herculean 250 yards and three scores last week on 22 carries against Louisiana. Missouri, largely on the strength of Hardy, has picked up 26 10+ yard carries and nine 20+ yard carries. Both of those totals lead the SEC and rank the Tigers in the top 10 nationally.
Saturday is a significant proving ground for Eli Drinkwitz's 3-0 squad. The No. 23 Tigers face a significant hurdle in a motivated South Carolina squad with a 2-1 mark. But Missouri might make a name both for itself and for the star running back who Tebow sees as a Heisman candidate.