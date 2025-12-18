Top 5 transfer portal landing spots for Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula

Beau Pribula, the Penn State transfer who won Missouri’s starting job this season, has told the Tigers he intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Pribula’s decision closes a season in Columbia that saw him complete 182-of-270 passes (67.4%) for 1,941 yards, 11 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while adding 95 carries for 297 yards and six rushing touchdowns across 10 starts.

That blend of upside and inconsistency helps explain both Missouri’s 8–4 regular season and Pribula’s decision to enter the transfer portal.

For Pribula, the portal presents an opportunity to find a system that fits his skill set and turn his 2025 flashes into consistent production entering 2026.

Where might he land? Early fits include SEC teams with open competition, regional Big Ten programs that prize proven experience, and upper-tier Group of Five schools that can offer an immediate starting role and a chance to rebuild stock.

The following programs make sense as starting points for recruiting conversations.

1) Tennessee

Tennessee’s offense and roster resources make it a plausible power-5 landing spot if the Vols pursue an experienced, mobile transfer who can start or push for the job.

Tennessee resolved its 2025 QB room earlier in the year, naming senior Joey Aguilar a starter, but the Vols remain active in the portal market when upgrades or competition are available.

The program can offer an SEC stage, a strong NIL marketplace, and a scheme that can use a dual-threat passer.

2) Cincinnati

Cincinnati’s move to the Big 12 and recent turnover in the QB room make the Bearcats a logical suitor.

The program has shown a willingness to add experienced transfers and has already seen quarterback movement in the 2025–26 portal window, with junior Brendan Sorsby also expected to enter.

An experienced Power-5 starter like Pribula would provide immediate competition and Big 12 exposure, and Cincinnati’s recent roster churn increases the likelihood the Bearcats would pursue a quarterback with SEC starting experience.

3) Purdue

Purdue is a sensible regional landing spot given Pribula's Big Ten familiarity, lack of depth at QB behind sophomore Ryan Browne, and documented portal activity.

Purdue has reportedly monitored portal movement across multiple position groups this offseason and has a track record of adding transfers who can start quickly.

Moreover, Browne, the team’s 2025 starter, produced modest numbers (58.9%, 2,153 yards, nine TDs, 11 INTs), emphasizing the need for a different option at quarterback.

Pribula’s Big Ten background (time at Penn State) and Power-5 starting tape fit what programs like Purdue often seek when replenishing the QB room.

4) Clemson

Clemson has been linked to multiple portal quarterbacks this cycle and routinely entertains transfer competition at the position.

The Tigers prioritize players who can move the offense immediately; Pribula’s mobility and SEC starting experience would be attractive as either an immediate starter or a bridge option.

Recent reports suggest Clemson will turn to the portal after 2025 starter Cade Klubnik is set to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, leaving limited proven depth behind him.

5) North Texas

High-tier Group of Five programs, such as North Texas, regularly pursue proven Power-5 transfers who can step in and start right away.

North Texas faces a clear quarterback turnover as well, as redshirt freshman Drew Mestemaker (the FBS passing leader at 4,129 yards in 2025) is also expected to enter the transfer portal after coach Eric Morris left for Oklahoma State.

That departure creates an immediate need and a pass-happy scheme hungry for an experienced starter.

For Pribula, a G5 starting role can deliver playing time, a favorable offensive scheme, and a chance to re-establish draft/transfer stock.

Pribula’s profile is appealing to a wide range of suitors.

A dual-threat high-school recruit from Central York, Pa., he arrived at Penn State after receiving over a dozen offers as a three-star prospect in 2022.

He brings Power-5 starting experience, mobility, and a 67.2% career completion percentage, attractive traits for any program.

Yet Pribula’s nine interceptions on the season and inconsistent tape against top defenses may temper projections for the higher-end Power-5 programs.

