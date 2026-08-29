Todd McShay Names Off-the-Radar QB Who Could Be the Best in the 2027 NFL Draft

The LSU Tigers will be one of the most watched programs in college football this upcoming season.

The Tigers made a major shift at the end of last season. During the year, they moved on from head coach Brian Kelly and hired Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Lane Kiffin after the regular season finale. Kiffin went 55-19 in his six seasons in Oxford, leading the Rebels to their first playoff berth last season.

Sam Leavitt Headlines Strong Transfer Portal Class

There is a lot of excitement around LSU this season, and for good reason. The Tigers brought in the No. 1 transfer portal class in college football. That class was headlined by former Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt.

Leavitt had a strong two seasons at Arizona State. His best season was in 2024, when he threw for 2,885 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions, while leading the Sun Devils to a Big 12 championship and a College Football Playoff berth. Last season didn't go as smoothly, as Leavitt was injured and only played seven games.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) during LSU football practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Todd McShary Believes Leavitt Could Shock 2027 NFL Draft

So, Leavitt has a lot to prove nationally. In fact, NFL draft expert Todd McShay said that he feels Leavitt has a chance of being the best quarterback in this upcoming draft class, despite NFL Draft On SI not ranking him in the top-10.

"Sam Leavitt, like, I'm not saying he will be, but I'm telling you, he could wind up being the best quarterback from this class," McShay said on 'The Ryen Russillo Show.'

Leavitt Could Emerge From a Loaded QB Class

The move to LSU gives Leavitt an opportunity to address the lack of preseason attention he has received compared to some of his peers. He has already experienced leading a Power Four program to the College Football Playoff. Now, he'll be operating under Kiffin, an offensive-minded head coach who has consistently gotten strong production from his quarterbacks.

If Leavitt can stay healthy and rediscover the form he showed during Arizona State's 2024 run, his draft stock could rise quickly. The biggest challenge will be consistency. His 2025 season ended prematurely, and he'll now have to prove that his best football is still ahead of him. LSU's talent should give him every opportunity to do that.

That's what makes McShay's prediction so intriguing. Leavitt doesn't need to enter the season as the favorite to become the No.1 quarterback. He simply needs to outperform expectations.

The 2027 quarterback race may currently belong to names like Arch Manning and Dante Moore, but McShay is making sure Leavitt's name doesn't get overlooked. If the LSU quarterback puts together the kind of season he's capable of, he may not just enter the conversation; he could completely change who sits at the top of it.