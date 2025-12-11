Top ACC head coach calls for scheduling overhaul across college football

The unveiling of the College Football Playoff field didn't come without plenty of drama on Sunday. In a shocking turn of events, the committee kept Alabama in the top-12 while flipping Miami and Notre Dame.

The move sent the Hurricanes to the playoffs while the Irish decided to end their season after being snubbed.

For the first time in the playoff era, Miami has a chance to win it all. Headlined by fourth-year head coach Mario Cristobal, transfer quarterback Carson Beck, and phenom freshman wide receiver Malachi Toney, the Hurricanes are looking to make some noise.

Leading up to a trip to Texas A&M on December 20, Cristobal pitched a scheduling change that he would like to see across the sport.

Miami's Mario Cristobal: 'College Football Is For Saturday'

Cristobal recently joined ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Joey Galloway on the 'Nonstop' podcast to discuss Miami's run to the playoffs and a variety of other topics.

In the latter part of the show, Cristobal was asked what modifications he would make to college football if he were the commissioner. Instead of going on a spiel regarding the transfer portal, Name, Image, and Likeness, or revenue sharing, Cristobal instead pointed at the calendar.

A former player himself and a coach of nearly three decades, Cristobal is old school. He wants college football played on Saturday.

“For me, one of the top things, it’s minor in the eyes of many, I would eliminate Thursday and Friday games, man. College football is for Saturday," Cristobal said on the show. "That drives me bananas. That might be petty to some, but man, I want college football on Saturdays. I really, really do. I want more time around the players.”

Cristobal might be onto something. This isn't the NFL. Players are still required to go to class and pursue their education. Midweek games can easily disrupt a normal schedule.

Anything can happen in college football, especially on Thursday or Friday night.

Miami learned the hard way earlier this year. Undefeated and ranked No. 2 in the country, the Hurricanes were upset at home by the Louisville Cardinals, 24-21, on a Friday night.

The defeat is a major reason there were questions about Miami moving on to the playoffs despite not qualifying for the ACC Championship. The Hurricanes can put the doubters to rest if they take care of business over the next month.

Read more on College Football HQ

• College football OL with no sacks allowed enters NCAA transfer portal

• All-conference EDGE with 18 career sacks to enter college football transfer portal

• Paul Finebaum urges to cut specific programs from College Football Playoff

• Major college football program loses 15 players to transfer portal after 2025 season