Top college football conference described as 'ruined' due to competitive imbalance

The reputation of one major collegiate landscape was built on the premise of chaotic parity where any weekend could produce a surprising result. This environment fostered a unique connection with fans who appreciated the unpredictability of a league that seemed to lack a clear or untouchable hierarchy at the top of the standings.

That era of relative equality has recently collided with the reality of a rising powerhouse that has separated itself from the rest of the pack in a convincing fashion.

What used to be a weekly toss of the dice has become a predictable pursuit of excellence that leaves little room for the traditional randomness of previous seasons.

The sudden emergence of a single dominant force has led some observers to suggest that the foundational spirit of this athletic collective has been fundamentally altered.

While reaching a national standard is the goal for any individual school, the rapid pace of this ascent has created a significant gap between the leader and the trailing group of programs.

Texas Tech dominance under Joey McGuire reshapes Big 12 competitive landscape

During a recent episode of Josh Pate’s College Football Show, the host addressed the shifting power dynamics within the conference. "Is it time to declare the end of the Big 12's reign as America's Conference?" Pate asked. "It feels like Texas Tech is 1A and everyone else is far and away 1B."

The Red Raiders established this new order by finishing the 2025 campaign with a school record 12 wins while capturing their first outright conference championship since 1955. Every single victory during their historic regular season run was decided by a margin of at least three touchdowns.

Texas Tech Red Raiders quarterback Brendan Sorsby (center) joined the program last month via the transfer portal. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Pate explained that the league previously embodied the spirit of the sport because it was the most competitively balanced conference. "And then Joey McGuire, shame on him, friend of the program, came along and he ruined it because they had the audacity at Texas Tech to build a monster," Pate said.

The Red Raiders eventually saw their season conclude with a 23-0 loss to Oregon in the Orange Bowl during the playoff quarterfinals. However, the program remains the clear favorite to lead the conference heading into the next cycle of competition.

Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders finished the 2025 season ranked No. 7. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

"Yes, it does look like Texas Tech has ascended, at least now, to the top spot, to the pole position, and then there is a little bit of a gap between Texas Tech and whomsoever it may be any given year," Pate noted. He added that a dominant program forces everyone else to raise their game, but teams have to raise funds to match Texas Tech right now.

Texas Tech will begin its 2026 season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5.

