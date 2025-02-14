Travis Hunter listed as defensive back at NFL Combine
Travis Hunter, college football’s famed two-way star at Colorado who won the Heisman Trophy as a wide receiver and defensive back, has received an official designation at the NFL Combine.
Hunter was listed as a defensive back in the NFL’s official and complete list of the 329 players who were invited to the annual scouting combine.
The NFL is hosting the combine event from Feb. 24 to March 3 in Indianapolis.
Hunter is regarded as the best two-year athlete in college football since the sport moved away from regularly fielding such players since the 1940s era.
The former Colorado star was named a first-team cornerback, first-team all-purpose player, and a second-team wide receiver on the AP All America team in 2024.
Hunter has stated that he hopes to play both defensive back and wide receiver in the NFL, but his receiving a defensive assignment in the combine gives an indication to where scouts currently believe he will play as a professional.
Defensively, he finished last season with four interceptions and 36 combined tackles while breaking up 11 passes.
On offense, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and scored 15 touchdowns as a receiver and a 16th while running the ball.
